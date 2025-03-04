Together We Rise - Megamix Expo 2025 Uniting and Rebuilding Communities in the San Gabriel Valley

Megamix Expo offers free booths for Altadena wildfire victims.

We’re bringing together federal, state, and local support systems under one roof to ensure Southern California’s entrepreneurs have every advantage in today’s competitive marketplace.” — Alexis Salamanca, Director of Operations.

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Megamix Expo, the premier business networking event in the San Gabriel Valley, returns to the iconic Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on March 12-13, 2025. This vibrant two-day event will feature over 200 business booths, dynamic workshops, engaging networking opportunities, a lively Food Fest, job fair and a Health, Beauty & Wellness Pavilion.

Taking place against the stunning backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, the expo provides an unparalleled platform for businesses to connect, innovate, and grow. Event hours are from 2 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, March 12, and 9 AM to 6 PM on Thursday, March 13.

Event Highlights

The Megamix Expo 2025 boasts an impressive lineup of industry leaders delivering expert insights on a variety of business topics. Key speakers include:

• Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer

Updates on state resources such as grants, loans, and bond programs.

- Alexis Salamanca, Ofiso Solutions

Demonstrating AI tools for grant writing and content creation.

- Diana Miranda, Lifeworks Transformational Trainings

Sharing strategies for entrepreneurial success.

- Scott Landis, Awakened Life

Insights into scaling family-owned businesses.

- Luis Yataco, YGT Group

Addressing cybersecurity solutions for small businesses.

- Rachel Lucero, The Right Team Provider

Exploring business growth through strategic outsourcing.

This year’s expo is especially significant as it focuses on supporting recovery efforts for businesses impacted by recent wildfires in Altadena and neighboring areas.

Rising from the Ashes: Megamix Expo 2025 Leads Recovery Effort for Wildfire-Devastated Businesses

This year’s expo is especially significant as it focuses on supporting recovery efforts for businesses impacted by recent wildfires in Altadena and neighboring areas. A major highlight of the event is a collaborative panel discussion featuring representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), and SCORE Los Angeles. Taking place on Wednesday, March 12, from 6 PM to 7 PM, this session will provide attendees with vital information about funding programs, counseling services, federal contracting certifications, and other essential resources for entrepreneurs.

The discussion will also address specialized programs for undeserved communities, including minority business owners, veterans, women entrepreneurs, and individuals with disabilities.

In a show of solidarity with businesses impacted by recent wildfires in Altadena, Megamix Expo is offering free booth spaces and complimentary admission to affected entrepreneurs, contact Altadena Chamber of Commerce for more information. This initiative aims to help these businesses reconnect with their customers and take critical steps toward recovery. Additionally, a special panel discussion titled “Rising from the Ashes: Navigating Property, Debris Removal & Legal Rights” will provide expert guidance on topics such as insurance claims and disaster recovery processes, designed to assist property owners and businesses in navigating the challenges of rebuilding after natural disasters.

Innovative Experiences with LED Technology

Enhancing the event experience this year are cutting-edge LED screens provided by LED Rentals LA. These state-of-the-art displays will showcase presentations and workshops in vivid detail, creating an immersive environment for attendees while offering exhibitors a dynamic platform to highlight their products and services.

Unmatched Networking Opportunities

The Megamix Expo is inviting over 10,000 attendees from diverse industries such as finance, healthcare, real estate, technology, marketing, and professional services. Attendees can explore exhibitor booths while participating in specialized networking sessions designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth.

Registration Details

Business professionals and entrepreneurs are encouraged to register online through the official Megamix Expo website. Booth spaces are still available for exhibitors and can be reserved using the real-time booking map provided on the site.

For more information about Megamix Expo 2025 or to register as an attendee or exhibitor, visit www.megamixexpo.com or contact the event organizers directly.

MegaMix Expo: Southern California's Premier Business Expo and Networking Event

