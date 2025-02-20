Unlock State Resources: California’s Top Financial Officer Fiona Ma Leads Business Workshop at Megamix Expo

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA. Megamix Expo Workshop Speaker

This workshop will provide a roadmap to state funding opportunities that can transform business aspirations into reality.

Having Treasurer Ma at Megamix Expo represents an unprecedented opportunity to gain direct access to information about billions in state funding that could accelerate our business community's growth.” — Alexis Salamanca, Director of Operations

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 13, 2025, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who oversees more than $3 trillion in annual payments and a $124 billion investment portfolio, will conduct a workshop on accessing state financial resources at the Megamix Expo 2025. The event takes place March 12-13 at Santa Anita Park Mainline - Sirona Rooms in Arcadia, offering entrepreneurs and business owners direct access to information about state grants, loans, and bond programs.

“California’s economic strength lies in its diverse business community, and we’re committed to ensuring every entrepreneur has access to the financial resources they need to thrive,” states Treasurer Ma. “This workshop will provide a roadmap to state funding opportunities that can transform business aspirations into reality.”

As California’s 34th State Treasurer and the first woman of color to hold this position, Ma brings unparalleled expertise in state financing and economic development. Her workshop will cover:

- Current state grant programs and application processes

- Low-interest loan opportunities for business expansion

- Bond financing for infrastructure and development

- Green business initiatives and environmental program funding

- Special resources for minority-owned and small businesses

The interactive session will include a Q&A period, allowing attendees to address specific funding questions with Treasurer Ma and her team. Participants will receive a comprehensive resource guide detailing available state programs and application procedures.

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will present special recognition certificates to MegaMix Expo organizers Tony Chi-Su Gutierrez, Alexis Salamanca, Luis Yataco, Erika Liu Wong and Marco Chito Lucero, during a ceremonial presentation, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to business development in the San Gabriel Valley. The ceremony will honor key community leaders, local Chambers of Commerce, and regional business associations, who have worked tirelessly to strengthen economic ties across the region’s diverse communities. This recognition highlights the vital role of local business initiatives in fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship throughout the San Gabriel Valley’s seventeen cities. The presentation ceremony, scheduled for March 13th at 11:00 AM during the expo, will also celebrate the region’s remarkable achievement in connecting over 5,000 small businesses with essential state resources in the past year. Business leaders, community members, and local officials are invited to attend this special ceremony, which underscores the strong partnership between the State Treasurer’s Office and San Gabriel Valley’s vibrant business community.

Early bird registration is available until February 28th, offering a 50% discount on admission. VIP packages include reserved seating at Treasurer Ma’s workshop and CEO networking opportunities.

For registration and additional information about this transformative business event, visit the Megamix Expo website or contact the event office at (626) 869-2396

California State Treasurer, Fiona Ma, CPA to Guide Business Owners Through Funding Options

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.