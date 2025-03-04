Real-Talk with Liza Hits the Airways on KRLA AM870 Radio The Answer, Sundays at 10 pm Pacific Time

RealTalk with Liza Host Liza Boubari in Studio at KRLA870 The Answer Liza Boubari takes to the airwaves on 870AM The Answer

Women’s Empowerment Consultant Liza Boubari hosts the call-in show to expand minds, open hearts, and heal within

Real-Talk with Liza is designed to be a weekly life planning journey for anyone wanting a more enjoyable, more pleasurable, and more purposeful life… because YOU MATTER!” — Liza Boubari, host of Real Talk with Liza and founder of HealWithin

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liza Boubari , a renowned Clinical Hypnotherapist, Stress Management Consultant, Domestic Abuse Counselor, and Women’s Wellness Expert, is making waves as she brings her lifelong dream to the airwaves. Real-Talk with Liza " debuted on KRLA AM870 The Answer, Sunday, March 2, at 10 PM PST, following the Oscars. This groundbreaking live call-in show provides an open platform for real, raw, and transformative conversations—helping listeners break free from limiting beliefs, release emotional barriers, and create lasting change. Maria Baltazzi , LA television producer and author of "How to Write, Direct & Produce the Life You Want" will be Liza’s first guest on "Real-Talk with Liza," appearing this Sunday, March 10 at 10 pm PST. Listeners can call in to participate during the hour-long show by dialing (866) 870-KRLA.A Vision Brought to Life“This show is a lifelong dream of mine,” says Boubari. “'Real-Talk with Liza' is an opportunity to bring candid, heartfelt conversations to women, men, and teens across Southern California—guiding them toward personal empowerment, emotional healing, and deeper self-awareness.”Each episode will feature live call-ins and insightful discussions, covering topics such as mind-body wellness, relationships, stress management, and personal transformation. Some segments will also feature expert guests, allowing listeners to dial in, ask questions, and actively participate in the conversation, making the show an interactive and deeply engaging experience.For those looking to shift their mindset, find clarity, and take action, "Real-Talk with Liza" is your weekly invitation to reset, recharge, and realign.“Each Sunday night, we will release old patterns that keep us stuck, refocus our mindset on what truly matters, and set clear intentions to create a better, more fulfilling life,” says Boubari. “Along with expert guests, thought leaders, and real people sharing their journeys, this show is designed to be a weekly life-shifting experience—helping listeners step into a more purposeful, empowered, and inspired life, because… YOU matter!”How to Listen & Get Involved🎙️ Tune in: Every Sunday at 10 PM Pacific Time on KRLA AM870 The Answer📞 Call in: Join the live conversation at (866) 870- 5752; (866) 870-KRLA💻 Connect online: RealTalk870.comAbout Liza Boubari & Real Talk with LizaLiza Boubari’s journey from overcoming neglect and abuse to self-healing and transformation is nothing short of remarkable. After suffering from recurrent ovarian cysts, undergoing multiple surgeries, and facing years of emotional and physical pain, she finally said, “No more!”Through clinical hypnotherapy, she not only healed her body but also transformed her entire life—quitting smoking, dropping weight, and stepping into her true power. This journey led her to establish HealWithin, a wellness center dedicated to helping others do the same, and HealWithin International, a nonprofit supporting motherless children needing emotional healing.Boubari first brought her message to social media with "Heal-Talk with Liza," a weekly live show on Facebook and Instagram, reaching thousands of viewers. Now, she’s thrilled to bring Real-Talk with Liza to a larger audience on KRLA AM870, expanding her mission to help others HealWithin.Sponsorship & Advertising Opportunities"Real-Talk with Liza" reaches tens of thousands of listeners across Southern California, providing prime opportunities for advertisers and sponsors to connect with a highly engaged audience. To learn more, follow @LizaBoubari or visit RealTalk870.com or LizaBoubari.com.#RealTalkwithLiza #KRLA870 #ExpandMinds #OpenHearts #HealWithin #Transformation #LiveYourBestLife #SundayNightReset #WeHealWithin #HypnotherapyGlendale #RealTalk870# # #

