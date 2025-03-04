alt.ai launches AI agent development solution service combining AI and data analysis

alt.ai launches AI agent development solution service combining AI and data analysisーAccelerating enterprise DX through the Integration of enterprise AI development and data science

Accelerating enterprise DX through the Integration of enterprise AI development and data science

We provide and support AX solutions that realize DX through AI technology in a wide range of industries including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai・Yoichi Kunishima (AX Research & Solutions Division)e-mail: sales@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) and Data Analytics Labo Co. (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masahiko Kondo, hereinafter DAL) have announced the beginning of a business partnership for enterprise AI development and data analysis services on 26 February 2025. The collaborative AI development solution service, titled "alt AI Lab," will be available from February 2025.In recent years, the rapid development of generative AI has increased the demand for AI agents in enterprises. However, there are a number of challenges in implementing AI agents. In particular, building high-quality data analysis infrastructure and establishing appropriate learning environments for AI agents are essential, requiring expertise in both data science and AI development.As a result, securing in-house talent capable of handling the implementation and operation of AI agents, which require multifaceted expertise, has been difficult for many companies. In fact, a survey has revealed that "only 30% of Japanese companies with 1,000 or more employees are implementing or testing generative AI." (Source: "Survey on Implementation Status and Utilization of Generative AI in Enterprises," published by InfoCom Research, Inc. on November 14, 2024)Additionally, the lack of know-how regarding the continuous improvement and operational management of AI agents has become a barrier to effective implementation and utilization. alt AI Lab will address these issues by combining alt's AI development capabilities (particularly in generative AI implementation and AI agent development support) with DAL's achievements in data science. The project aims to lower barriers to AI implementation and utilization across industries and improve the overall AI adoption and utilization rates in Japan.▶Service Content (Examples)・Building intelligent agent foundations・Establishing data analysis and visualization infrastructure・Providing advanced analysis environments utilizing BI tools・Supporting business problem-solving through basic statistical analysis・Developing agent-based machine learning models・Predictive and behavioral analysis・Supporting AI agent infrastructure development・Custom AI agent solution development・Integration support for the latest generative AI technologies and agent systems・Continuous maintenance, operation, and improvement of AI agent systems■Features of the Partnershipalt AI Lab will realize an intelligent one-stop solution providing everything from data collection and analysis to AI agent development and operation. Through the collaboration of data scientists and AI agent engineers, practical solutions will be delivered with advanced expertise. By pairing DAL's existing analysis infrastructure with alt's AI agent development capabilities, value can be delivered in a short period. Additionally, continuous improvement will be achieved through regular performance enhancements based on analysis of each agent’s learning data.■Future Outlookalt AI Lab is targeted for implementation in 100 companies over the next three years and will actively promote the development of new solutions in line with the evolution of AI agent technology. Both alt and DAL will also advance the development and deployment of industry-specific AI agents, aiming to realize inter-company collaboration solutions through multi-agent systems.Through this initiative, alt and DAL will contribute to accelerating companies' digital transformation and creating new value that expands the possibilities of a world where humans and AI collaborate.■About Data Analytics Labo Co.Since its establishment in 2019, DAL has supported data utilization across a wide range of industries as a group of data analysis professionals. The company provides professional services supporting everything from data collection and preprocessing to the construction of statistical and machine learning models and visualization of results, tailored to the data utilization stage and challenges of each client.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.