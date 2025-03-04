Governor Mills and Maine Maple Producers Tap Blaine House Maple Tree Ahead of 42nd Maine Maple Sunday Weekend

March 3, 2025

Governor warns that maple sugar industry would be negatively impacted by tariffs on Canadian goods

Governor Janet Mills and Maine Maple Producers Association President Alan Greene today tapped the Maple Tree at the Blaine House today, just weeks ahead of the 42nd annual Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend -- always the fourth weekend in March -- is the state's annual celebration of an industry estimated to generate $55 million in economy activity and support more than 800 full- and part-time jobs across the state. Maine is the third largest producer of maple syrup in the country and produces more than 575,000 gallons of maple syrup each year. A list of Maine Maple Sunday Weekend events can be found on the Maine Maple Producers Association website.

"Maine produces the finest maple syrup in the world--better than anything you can find in New England, North America, or any other place on earth," said Governor Mills. "I encourage all Maine people to make plans to visit some of Maine's great sugarhouses on Maine Maple Sunday weekend, this March 22 and 23."

Before tapping the Maple Tree, Governor Mills read a special proclamation in honor of long-time Maine Maple Producers Association President Lyle Merrifield, who passed away last September at the age of 62. During his time leading Maine's maple producers, Merrifield became a fixture at the annual Blaine House celebration, assisting Governors of both parties in tapping for sap.

During the event, the Governor reiterated her deep concern about the president's plan to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods starting tomorrow. She said the tariffs stand to have a profound negative impact on Maine people and businesses, including Maine's maple sugaring industry, which sources the majority of its sugaring equipment from Canada.

The Governor's comments follow her warning over the weekend that Maine people and businesses will pay more for heating oil, gasoline, food, and other everyday essentials if tariffs on Canadian goods go into effect tomorrow. Last year, Maine traded more than $6 billion in goods with its northern neighbor.