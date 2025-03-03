Gov. Cox Signs Five Bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 3, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed five bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below: HB 11, Native American Remains Review Committee Amendments

HB 111, Workers’ Compensation Amendments

HB 161, School Bus Route Amendments

HCR 5, House Concurrent Resolution on Permitting Reform

SB 239, Inland Port Authority Amendments

