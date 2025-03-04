Artsyl Announces docAlpha 7.2: Redefining AI-Powered Process Automation

Empowering Business Operations with Faster Workflows and Seamless ERP Integration

As organizations embrace AI-powered automation, seamless ERP and financial integration is essential. docAlpha 7.2 enhances intelligence, speed, and flexibility to accelerate digital transformation.” — Artur Vassylyev, President of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies

VAUGHAN, ON, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), announces the release of docAlpha 7.2, bringing significant advancements in AI-powered document recognition, automated workflow processing, and real-time ERP integration. With improved accuracy, expanded cloud capabilities, and enhanced automation capabilities, docAlpha IPA platform V7.2 enables businesses to eliminate inefficiencies in invoice processing, sales order management, claims handling, and other document-heavy workflows."With docAlpha 7.2, we are further empowering businesses with AI-driven automation that adapts to real-world financial, supply chain, and operational challenges," said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies. "This release strengthens our ability to streamline document-intensive processes by improving AI accuracy, workflow intelligence, and seamless ERP connectivity."New Advancements in docAlpha 7.2AI-Driven Document Recognition & Data Extraction• Combines multiple AI models (for example, Neural Network AI + Generic Definitions AI) to improve extraction accuracy for different types of documents, including invoices, purchase orders, bills of lading, and other financial documents.• The AWS Textract ICR/OCR integration delivers superior recognition of both printed and handwritten text, significantly improving automation for industries that depend on processing handwritten documents with high accuracy.Cloud-Based Automation & Vendor Portal Enhancements• Expanded web-based document submission for faster invoice and order processing directly from vendors and customers.• Flexible priority balancing for multi-tenant cloud environments improves efficiency and increases document processing speed for tenants on shared high-volume clouds.Intelligent Workflow Automation for Finance & Supply Chain• Event-based automation policies based on time, events, and user actions for invoice approvals, order matching, and shipment billing, reducing manual intervention in ERP-driven workflows.• Further improvements in integrations with leading ERPs, including SAP Business One , MS Dynamics, Acumatica, Sage, NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, MongoDB and other, ensuring faster data flow between financial and operational systems."As organizations move towards AI-powered automation, they require solutions that integrate seamlessly with ERP and financial platforms," said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies. "docAlpha 7.2 delivers improved intelligence, automation speed, and flexibility, helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation without disrupting existing workflows."docAlpha 7.2 Powers Artsyl’s Vertical SolutionsWith the release of docAlpha 7.2, all Artsyl vertical solutions—including InvoiceAction, OrderAction, and ClaimAction, - now benefit from the latest AI and workflow automation advancements.• InvoiceAction – Improves AI-driven invoice matching and validation accuracy, ensuring faster approvals and fewer exceptions in AP automation • OrderAction – Enhances order validation and ERP synchronization, reducing order fulfillment errors and streamlining sales order processing.• ClaimAction – Optimized document classification and extraction accuracy for improved medical claims automation.These enhancements enable finance, operations, and supply chain teams to accelerate processing times, reduce compliance risks, and eliminate manual bottlenecks—all while maintaining real-time ERP connectivity.Industry Impact: AI-Powered Efficiency for Finance, Supply Chain & MoredocAlpha 7.2 enables businesses across multiple industries to eliminate inefficiencies, gain real-time insights, and automate mission-critical workflows with AI-driven processing.Who Benefits from docAlpha 7.2?• Finance & Accounting: Automate AP/AR processes, improve compliance, and reduce invoice fraud risks.• Manufacturing & Distribution: Optimize order fulfillment, vendor coordination, and financial reconciliation.• Insurance & Healthcare: Accelerate claims processing and ensure regulatory compliance through automated document classification.Availability & DemodocAlpha 7.2 is now available. To see how it can transform document workflows, ERP automation, and financial operations, schedule a demo at www.artsyltech.com/demo About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platforms, is dedicated to eliminating the inefficiencies of manual and error-prone processes. By harnessing the power of Digital Transformation technologies such as Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive AI, Machine Learning, IDC, OCR/ICR, BPM, and iPaaS, Artsyl's solutions drive operational efficiency, improve cash management, and accelerate business velocity.At the core of Artsyl's offerings is their Intelligent Process Automation platform, which streamlines and automates complex business processes. Through this platform, Artsyl also provides pre-packaged Action Solutions tailored to specific processes like Invoice and Sales Order automation. These pre-configured solutions deliver process-specific intelligence, enabling efficient and cost-effective implementations.ArtsylPay, their cutting-edge payment automation solution, seamlessly integrates with the Intelligent Process Automation platform. By automating payment processing, ArtsylPay enhances cash management and drives operational savings for businesses.To learn more about Artsyl Technologies and their innovative solutions, please visit https://www.artsyltech.com . Experience the future of process automation and payment solutions with Artsyl.

