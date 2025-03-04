Toscano Plumbing Earns Prestigious Avetta 2024 Safety Star Recognition

avetta safety award

Toscano Plumbing have received the prestigious Avetta Safety Star for 2024, recognising the company's commitment to safety and operational excellence.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toscano Plumbing has been awarded the prestigious Avetta 2024 Safety Star, a recognition that highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to workplace safety, operational excellence, and industry best practices. This accolade reinforces Toscano’s position as a leader in plumbing safety, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining the highest standards across all projects and services.With a strong reputation built on precision, professionalism, and customer-first service, Toscano Plumbing has continually set benchmarks in the plumbing industry. Receiving this award from Avetta, a global leader in supply chain risk management, solidifies the company’s ongoing efforts to prioritise the health and safety of its workers, clients, and local community.Who is Avetta?Avetta is a global leader in supply chain risk management, providing businesses with the tools and expertise needed to ensure compliance, workplace safety, and operational excellence. Through its cloud-based platform, Avetta connects contractors, suppliers, and businesses across various industries, helping organisations assess and mitigate risks associated with health, safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.Trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, Avetta’s rigorous auditing and vetting processes ensure that businesses meet the highest industry standards. The Avetta Safety Star program recognises organisations that go above and beyond standard compliance, rewarding businesses that demonstrate exceptional safety practices. Working with Avetta, companies can enhance workplace safety, reduce risks, and improve their overall operational efficiency across supply chains.Commitment to Safety and ExcellenceToscano Plumbing has always placed safety at the forefront of its operations, ensuring that every project adheres to strict workplace health and safety (WHS) protocols. Integrating advanced safety measures, comprehensive staff training, and strict compliance with industry regulations, Toscano has cultivated a work environment where safety is a non-negotiable standard.From large-scale commercial projects to residential plumbing services, the company’s safety-first approach extends to every job, preventing risks and ensuring the highest quality outcomes. This recognition from Avetta underscores Toscano’s dedication to continuous improvement and its proactive stance on implementing the latest safety technologies and procedures.Why the Avetta 2024 Safety Star MattersAvetta’s Safety Star program recognises businesses that exceed industry safety expectations and demonstrate a clear commitment to workplace health and risk management. Toscano Plumbing’s recognition is a reflection of its:Proactive safety culture, ensuring all employees and contractors follow best practices.Advanced risk management strategies, minimising hazards and preventing workplace incidents.Comprehensive training programs, equipping staff with the latest safety knowledge and skills.Consistent compliance with national and international safety standards, meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements.This award is a testament to Toscano’s proactive approach in safeguarding its employees and clients, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and responsible industry leader.A Future Built on Safety and InnovationBeing named an Avetta 2024 Safety Star is both an honour and a motivation for Toscano Plumbing to continue evolving its safety practices. The company remains dedicated to investing in innovative solutions, improving safety protocols, and maintaining its reputation as a leader in responsible and ethical plumbing practices.As Toscano Plumbing celebrates this achievement, it extends gratitude to its entire team for their commitment to upholding the highest safety standards. This award is not just a recognition of past efforts but a commitment to a future where safety, reliability, and excellence continue to define Toscano’s service.

