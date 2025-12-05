RDM Pizza Celebrates 10 Years of Authentic Italian Craftsmanship

RDM Pizza proudly celebrates its momentous 10th anniversary, going from a small Sydney eatery into a trusted and beloved supplier of pizza bases nationwide.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDM Pizza Australia is a 100% Australian-owned company specialising in frozen pizza bases and dough balls. Founded by award-winning pizzaiolo Riccardo Moretti, the brand combines traditional Italian methods with locally sourced ingredients to deliver premium quality and consistency.This year, RDM Pizza proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of passion, innovation and authentic Italian craftsmanship. From humble beginnings in Sydney to becoming a trusted supplier nationwide, the company has grown through a steadfast commitment to quality, consistency, and tradition.Over the years, RDM Pizza has continued to refine its techniques and expand its product range, ensuring that customers experience the perfect balance between convenience and genuine Italian flavour. Each milestone has reinforced the company’s reputation for excellence in both production and service.A Decade of Passion and HeritageRooted in Moretti’s Italian - Australian heritage, RDM Pizza began with a simple idea, to share the genuine taste of traditional Italian Pizza made with care, time and high quality ingredients. What started as a local operation in Sydney has become a national brand supplying restaurants, cafes, caterers and home cooks across Australia.“Led and inspired by Italian tradition, these disciplines are the pillars of RDM today, quality, consistency, love and care,” says Moretti. “We’re proud to continue that tradition every day through our products.”Handcrafted Quality, Frozen to PerfectionEach product is handmade in RDM’s Sydney facility using ethically sourced Australian ingredients, authentic Italian recipes and a slow-fermentation process that enhances flavour and texture. By freezing the dough at its peak, RDM Pizza ensures that every base and dough ball retains its signature aroma, crispness and chew, the hallmarks of a true Italian pizza experience.The company’s signature offerings include:● Frozen Pizza Bases : ready-to-bake, restaurant-quality bases that save time without compromising taste. Frozen Dough Balls : versatile and reliable for venues seeking genuine Italian texture and consistency.Unlike mass-produced alternatives, RDM’s products contain no additives or preservatives, reflecting its long-standing promise to maintain purity and authenticity. This hands-on approach has earned the brand loyal partnerships with pizzerias and hospitality professionals who value quality above all else.Over the past decade, RDM Pizza has built a reputation not just for great products, but for reliability and collaboration with Australia’s food industry. The brand’s wholesale partnerships now extend across major cities and regional areas, helping local businesses deliver restaurant-quality pizza experiences to their own customers.Looking Ahead To The Next DecadeAs RDM Pizza marks its 10-year milestone, the team is proud to celebrate not only its growth but also the community that has supported its journey. “The step from Calabria, Italy, to Sydney, Australia, is a surprisingly small step in kitchen miles,” says Moretti, highlighting the family values that continue to shape the business.In addition to its commercial success, RDM Pizza remains dedicated to education and innovation within the food sector. The company regularly engages with chefs, retailers and distributors to share knowledge on dough handling, baking techniques and product development, ensuring that every RDM product reflects both tradition and evolution in the art of pizza making.With its tenth anniversary marking a major milestone, the brand is also exploring sustainable packaging options and new flavours inspired by regional Italian recipes, a nod to its heritage while embracing the future of modern food production.Looking ahead, RDM Pizza plans to strengthen its national distribution network and introduce new product lines while staying true to its core principles: authenticity, quality and craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.