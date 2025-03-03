Premier’s statement on U.S. preliminary softwood lumber decision

CANADA, March 3 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement that it intends to more than double anti-dumping duties imposed on Canadian softwood lumber exporters:

”B.C.’s iconic forestry sector and the people whose livelihoods depend on it have faced immense challenges for years and, today, are facing a new, massive threat. We strongly denounce this latest announcement by the United States. B.C. has long maintained that any and all duties on softwood lumber are unjustified, and these anti-dumping duties are based on a biased calculation – one that has been criticized by many of the United States’ trading partners.

“Today’s announcement comes amidst U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s threat to put a 25% tariff on all products exported from our country to the United States, compounding the challenges for this important industry in B.C. It also follows the U.S. President’s order this past weekend to initiate another, separate investigation of forest products, with the possibility of additional tariffs, quotas or other actions aimed at curbing imports of forest products to the U.S. These are unwarranted attacks, and not how allies treat each other. We are stronger when we work together. If the tariffs are imposed, we will stand with Team Canada to respond with strength.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement today will impact all Canadian companies selling lumber to the United States, when and if the decision is confirmed later this summer. American homes will be more expensive to build and hardworking people in our province will bear the brunt of these unwarranted duties. Both Canadians and Americans need an end to this trade dispute.

“For workers who rely on the forestry industry to support their families, or British Columbians who are anxious about other tariffs the U.S. is threatening to impose, our commitment is to fight hard to defend your jobs and the services you rely on. And no matter what comes – we will never be the 51st state.”