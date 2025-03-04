Crumbl Introduces Dessert of the Month, More Time To Try and Love

Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is taking a twist on tradition and announcing a new addition to their weekly menu: Dessert of the Month. Instead of just having one week to enjoy a seasonal sweet, this dessert will be available all month long! This new feature will give customers a consistent treat for several weeks, while still experiencing the innovation that Crumbl is known for. Crumbl will still offer their rotating chocolate chip cookie, and five other constantly changing desserts every week.The first-ever Dessert of the Month is the new Cookies & Cream Brownie, available starting Monday, March 3. Rich cocoa is the star of this dark chocolate brownie packed with cookies & cream pieces and semi-sweet chunks. It’s finished off with white drop buttercream, sprinkled with cookies & cream pieces, and drizzled with chocolate ganache.The Cookies & Cream Brownie, as well as all of Crumbl’s desserts, are made from scratch every day using real eggs, butter, flour, and sugar. Crumbl stores boast an open concept kitchen where every step of the baking process happens. While the Dessert of the Month gives customers a new way to enjoy Crumbl, the foundation of quality and creativity is still the same for the dessert chain.Loyal fans now have more time to try and love Crumbl desserts, and the Cookies & Cream Brownie will be the first of many monthly desserts to look forward to.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

