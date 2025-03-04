122 journalists killed in 2024, reports IFJ

The 34th annual report by the International Federation of Journalists records a shocking number of media professionals killed globally.

2024 was among the five deadliest years since the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) began its Killed List in 1990, with recorded killings of 122 journalists worldwide. The Federation also recorded an alarming 30% increase in imprisoned journalists and media workers, with figures rising from 393 in 2023 to 516 last year.

In Africa, 10 journalists were killed in 2024, compared to nine in 2023. Four media workers were killed in Europe where the IFJ records there are 43 documented cases of the murders of journalists going unpunished. These include in Kosovo, Turkey, Ukraine, Serbia and Greece, the UK and Cyprus.

The Gaza strip accounted for almost half of journalists killed worldwide, with 64 casualties in 2024. In the Asia Pacific region, 22 journalists were killed last year – an 83% increase from the year before.

Commenting on deaths in Sudan, Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The IFJ is gravely concerned about the situation in Sudan, where the international community has largely abandoned the country. The country’s ongoing civil war has claimed the lives of six Sudanese journalists this year.”

In Latin America and the Caribbean, there was a fall in the number of killings, with nine journalists murdered compared to 11 in 2023. In the Middle East and the Arab World, there were 77 killings recorded by the Federation.

The Killed List report includes a statement from the IFJ’s Gender Council who pay tribute to the 14 women journalists killed last year. Women journalists in Palestine, Syria, Ukraine, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and the Philippines were among casualties.

The council state:

“Women journalists are also more likely to be followed or monitored, notably in environments where press freedom is under threat. Moreover, in some regions journalists are considered vulnerable to being kidnapped or trafficked, especially when reporting in high-risk areas. We must remember all the international legislation that protects women against violence, but is not respected in many countries, including in those where there is no conflict.”

In 2024, the IFJ’s International Safety Fund received over €146,000 in donations, including €127,000 for Palestine. Power banks and first aid kits have been bought for journalists in Palestine and donations have also been made from the Fund to journalists in Yemen, Turkey and Tunisia.

Donations to the International Safety Fund can be made online. Every donation makes a difference, supporting colleagues around the world in need of assistance.