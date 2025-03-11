The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) selects 'Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict' for Book Program

Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict

Urban Operations is a compelling new book from top scholars and practitioners, providing a comprehensive examination of urban security operations.

This unique edited volume, Urban Operations, significantly contributes to our understanding of urban conflict, underscoring the significance of urban warfare in today's complex security environment.” — Joseph Craig, Director of the AUSA Book Program

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyPoint Press is proud to announce that Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict has now joined the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) elite book program.

Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict is a compelling new book by Editors John P. Sullivan, Nathan P. Jones, and Daniel Weisz Argomedo. Available in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats, this insightful work delves into the challenges of urban warfare around the world.

The AUSA Book Program, known for showcasing only the most significant military scholarship, recognizes works that substantially contribute to the understanding of Army heritage and military affairs. The selection of Urban Operations underscores its importance to contemporary military doctrine and strategic planning.

“The critical research and analysis contained in Urban Operations,” said Joseph Craig, Director of the Book Program at AUSA, “underscores the increasing significance of grasping urban conflict dynamics in today's complex security environment.”

Urban Operations examines the intersection of conventional warfare, criminal violence, and civil conflict in urban settings—a crucial area of study as global urbanization continues to accelerate. The book draws on case studies from diverse global contexts to provide practical insights for military professionals, law enforcement agencies, and policymakers navigating these complex operational environments.

Key topics explored in the book include:

• Tactical challenges unique to dense urban environments

• The blur between criminal networks and insurgent forces

• Technological innovations in urban combat

• Humanitarian considerations in populated conflict zones

• Strategic approaches to urban stabilization operations

The editors bring exceptional expertise to this important work: John P. Sullivan is a renowned security expert with extensive experience in urban conflict analysis; Nathan P. Jones specializes in criminal insurgency and non-state armed groups; and Daniel Weisz Argomedo is a distinguished researcher in security studies focusing on Latin America.

Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict is available now through major booksellers and directly from KeyPoint Press. A special 25% discount is available for all AUSA members. Reach out to editor@keypointpress.com for details and questions.

About KeyPoint Press

KeyPoint Press is a leading publisher of specialized works on military affairs, security studies, and international relations. With a commitment to advancing critical scholarship in these fields, KeyPoint Press provides essential resources for professionals and policymakers worldwide.

About the AUSA Book Program

The Association of the United States Army's Book Program offers quality books about Army heritage, military theory and policy, and security in the modern world. By providing a forum for the discussion of military affairs, the AUSA Book Program educates members of the Army community and the wider public on critical issues facing the service.

Contact Information

J.F. Tamsett

Managing Editor, KeyPoint Press

editor@keypointpress.com

https://keypointpress.com/books/urban-operations



________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.