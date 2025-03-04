The Association of the United States Army selects Brutal Catalyst by Dr. Russell Glenn for its Book Program

Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine's Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War

Brutal Catalyst is a significant contribution to understanding post-conflict recovery. Dr. Glenn's insights are invaluable for anyone interested in resilience and rebuilding of war-torn nations.” — Joseph Craig, Director of the AUSA Book Program

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyPoint Press is proud to announce that Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine’s Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War has now joined the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) elite book program.

Brutal Catalyst is a compelling new book by Dr. Russ Glenn. Available in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats, this insightful work delves into the recovery challenges that lay ahead for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

The AUSA Book Program, known for showcasing only the most significant military scholarship, recognizes works that substantially contribute to the understanding of Army heritage and military affairs. The selection of Brutal Catalyst underscores its importance to contemporary military doctrine, strategic planning, and international security. “Brutal Catalyst is a significant contribution to our understanding of post-conflict recovery,” according to Joseph Craig, Director of the AUSA Book Program, “Dr. Glenn's insights are invaluable for anyone interested in the resilience and rebuilding of war-torn nations.”

Dr. Russell W. Glenn, a longtime RAND security affairs analyst, provides a wide-ranging exploration of the myriad challenges facing Ukraine as it strives for survival and post-conflict revitalization. Brutal Catalyst addresses critical issues such as corruption, criminality, and black marketing while also shedding light on lesser-known challenges like the potential prosecution for collaboration of doctors treating patients in Russian-occupied areas and threat posed by Russian disinformation seeking to cultivate ethnic tensions.

Drawing parallels with post-World War II recovery efforts, Dr. Glenn highlights how historical lessons can inform Ukraine's and, by extension, other countries’ worldwide path to peace and prosperity. From the resilience of individual cities to the broader national struggle, Brutal Catalyst offers a comprehensive look at what it takes to rebuild a nation in the face of adversity.

Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine’s Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War is available now through major booksellers and directly from KeyPoint Press.

Praise for Brutal Catalyst:

“Brutal Catalyst fills a significant gap in the professional libraries of soldiers and diplomats alike.”

—Lieutenant General Sean MacFarland (US Army, retired)

“Russell Glenn’s book captures the idea why we must close out the war in Ukraine properly to avoid recurrence.”

—Major General Paul D. Eaton (US Army, retired)

“This book is valuable to both military and civilian professionals as well as the informed and interested public.”

—Major General Anthony Funkhouser (US Army, retired)

About KeyPoint Press

KeyPoint Press is a leading publisher of specialized works on military affairs, security studies, and international relations. With a commitment to advancing critical scholarship in these fields, KeyPoint Press provides essential resources for professionals and policymakers worldwide.

About the AUSA Book Program

The Association of the United States Army's Book Program offers quality books about Army heritage, military theory and policy, and security in the modern world. By providing a forum for the discussion of military affairs, the AUSA Book Program educates members of the Army community and the wider public on critical issues facing the service. A special 25% discount is available for all AUSA members. Reach out to editor@keypointpress.com for details and questions.

