Jason Schenker Opens Bipartisan CSIS Panel on Immigration Policy Solutions for Critical Worker Shortages

Jason Schenker highlighted key findings of a 2024 CSIS paper he coauthored before Democratic and Republican Congressmen discussed bipartisan immigration reform.

It’s encouraging to see bipartisan attention and support for immigration policy solutions that address critical worker shortages. This is not just an economic issue—it’s an economic security issue.” — Jason Schenker

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute are pleased to announce that Jason Schenker , Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, recently participated in a high-profile event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on “Immigration Policy Solutions for Critical Worker Shortages.”On February 26, 2025, the CSIS Economics Program and Scholl Chair in International Business presented a Fireside Chat with Representatives Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), moderated by Philip Luck, Director of the Economics Program and Scholl Chair in International Business.The Congressmen discussed worker shortages in critical sectors of the U.S. economy and identified possible policy solutions to achieve bipartisan immigration reform.As a CSIS Adjunct Fellow and coauthor of the CSIS report, Jason Schenker helped set the stage for this discussion by presenting his findings on important trends in U.S. demographics and workforce needs.The full CSIS video is online here: https://www.csis.org/events/immigration-policy-solutions-critical-worker-shortages This event was inspired by the CSIS report “Immigration Policy Solutions for Shortages in Critical Sectors of the U.S. Economy.” The discussion addressed pressing labor market challenges and explored how immigration policies can help mitigate workforce shortages across key industries. Jason Schenker, Thibault Denamiel, and William Alan Reinsch coauthored this report.The full CSIS report is online here: https://www.csis.org/analysis/immigration-policy-solutions-shortages-critical-sectors-us-economy Schenker contributed his economic expertise to the CSIS report and the live event on February 26. He offered insights into the structural labor shortages in the U.S. economy and the broader macroeconomic implications of workforce constraints. His analysis underscored how tight labor market conditions, demographic shifts, and sector-specific shortages are reshaping economic growth and business strategy.“The U.S. labor market remains historically tight, and labor force participation rates among older workers have declined significantly,” said Schenker. “At the same time, industries like healthcare, construction, agriculture, child care, and manufacturing face acute labor shortages that threaten long-term economic stability. Immigration policy represents a crucial lever for addressing these challenges and sustaining economic growth.”As part of the discussion, Schenker highlighted findings from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute on potential future growth trends, shifting workforce dynamics, and the role of economic policy in securing future labor supply as a critical element of economic security. His participation reinforced the critical intersection of economics, immigration policy, and workforce planning in securing America’s economic future and bolstering America’s economic security.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics, which provides training and consulting services to help businesses navigate uncertainty and prepare to win in the future. He is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, a leading provider of executive foresight education.Since 2011, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the world’s #1 forecaster in 27 different categories. A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, and economic futurist, Schenker has delivered more than 1,200 speeches and given more than 1,000 television interviews on finance, energy, supply chains, technology, and economic security.A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Schenker has written 36 books, including 15 #1 Amazon bestsellers, such as Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. Over 1.3 million people worldwide have taken his LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance.Schenker is also an advisor to the U.S. State Department at the Foreign Service Institute and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He is also the author of the forthcoming book, Cold War Two : Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain.From Prestige Professional Publishing, Cold War Two, is currently ranked the #1 New Release in Macroeconomics on Amazon and can be pre-ordered here - https://www.amazon.com/Cold-War-Two-Navigating-Uncertainty-ebook/dp/B0DXQFTNNR

