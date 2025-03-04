Michael Vanderburgh Appointed Chairman of the Board for Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
Together, we will build upon our strong foundation and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving those impacted by disasters with dignity and compassion.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA (DSC) proudly announces the appointment of Michael Vanderburgh as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Brian Burgess in this pivotal leadership role. Vanderburgh, a dedicated advocate for disaster recovery and nonprofit leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the position as he continues to champion the mission of serving those impacted by disasters.
Vanderburgh has been an active leader within Disaster Services Corporation for many years and has previously served as the Chair of the Operations Committee. His extensive background in disaster response, nonprofit management, and financial development has made a lasting impact on DSC’s ability to assist communities in crisis.
Currently serving as the Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton, Ohio, Vanderburgh has a distinguished career in law enforcement, business, and nonprofit leadership spanning more than two decades. His diverse background includes roles as a police officer and corrections officer, ownership of a life insurance agency, and leadership positions in nonprofit organizations across Iowa, Kentucky, and Ohio. Since 1999, he has been at the forefront of financial development and executive management, driving impactful change in the communities he serves.
Vanderburgh’s academic credentials include a Master’s degree from The George Washington University, a Bachelor’s degree from Wright State University, and an Associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College. He also pursued legal studies at Ohio Northern University and the University of Dayton. His expertise in fundraising was exemplified during his tenure with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, where he successfully led the historic One Faith, One Hope, One Love capital campaign, securing over $165 million in pledges to support regional ministries in western and southwestern Ohio.
A native of Dayton, Vanderburgh has been widely recognized for his contributions to nonprofit service and community engagement. His inspiring journey was featured in a Cincinnati Enquirer article that earned a first-place award from The Press Club of Cleveland in 2017. He remains deeply committed to his faith and the values of charity and service, drawing inspiration from the legacy of St. Vincent de Paul.
As the new Chairman of the Board for DSC, Vanderburgh will preside over the Board of Directors and DSC's dynamic Board Committees. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening governance, supporting fund development efforts, and ensuring the continued growth and impact of DSC’s disaster recovery initiatives nationwide.
"I am honored to step into this role and continue the incredible work of Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA," said Vanderburgh. "Together, we will build upon our strong foundation and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving those impacted by disasters with dignity and compassion."
Vanderburgh resides in Oakwood, Ohio, with his wife Ann Marie and their four children. His dedication to faith-based service and humanitarian efforts will undoubtedly shape the future of DSC as it continues its mission to provide hope and assistance to those facing hardship due to disasters.
