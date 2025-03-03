Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Announces Promotion of Patrice Relf to Chief Programs Officer
DSC promotes Patrice Relf to Chief Programs Officer, recognizing her leadership in disaster recovery and commitment to serving communities in need.
Patrice’s promotion to Chief Programs Officer reflects her dedication and our trust in her leadership. She will continue to drive meaningful change in disaster-affected communities.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA (DSC) is proud to announce the promotion of Patrice Relf to the position of Chief Programs Officer, effective March 1, 2025. Patrice has been an invaluable member of the DSC team since 2016, holding multiple leadership roles and demonstrating unwavering commitment to disaster relief efforts nationwide.
— Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO
With nearly a decade of dedicated service to DSC, Patrice has played a pivotal role in managing and expanding the organization's Disaster Case Management Programs (DCMP). Her extensive experience includes leading response efforts in disaster-impacted communities across the country, including Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Ida in New Jersey, as well as ongoing recovery initiatives in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Michigan, and Arkansas. Her expertise in disaster recovery and program management has made a significant impact on DSC’s mission to assist survivors in rebuilding their lives.
DSC is one of the largest non-governmental organizations (NGOs) providing support and relief efforts through federally declared and privately funded Disaster Case Management Programs across the country.
In her new capacity, Patrice will oversee the strategic management of DSC’s Disaster Case Management Programs, including multiple upcoming initiatives. She will also continue her leadership in Florida’s DCMP, ensuring continuity and excellence in service delivery. Patrice's leadership will play a crucial role in strengthening DSC’s ability to support communities affected by disasters through long-term recovery programs and innovative solutions.
Patrice succeeds Anthony Pluchino, who has transitioned to the role of National IT, Security, and Compliance Officer (NISCO) for DSC.
“Patrice’s leadership and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the success of our disaster response and recovery programs,” said Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO of DSC. “Her promotion to Chief Programs Officer is a testament to her dedication and the trust we have in her ability to lead and grow our programs. We are confident that she will continue to elevate our impact and drive meaningful change in the communities we serve.”
DSC is thrilled to have Patrice in this new leadership role and looks forward to the continued success of its programs under her guidance.
About Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA:Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, is a non-profit organization committed to providing disaster relief, recovery, and support services to individuals and communities in times of need. With a mission to serve the most vulnerable populations affected by disasters, DSC mobilizes resources and expertise to bring hope and assistance to those facing the challenges of disaster recovery. Learn more at www.svdpdisaster.org.
