Wolf River Electric Honored with the ESGR Patriot Award for Support of Military Employees

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf River Electric, a leader in the renewable energy industry, has been awarded the prestigious Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). This recognition reflects the company’s outstanding commitment to supporting employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

The Patriot Award is given to supervisors and employers who go above and beyond in providing flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting other necessary support to Guard and Reserve members. Wolf River Electric has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to fostering a work environment that values and supports military personnel.

“We take great pride in fostering a workplace culture that appreciates and uplifts our service members,” said Justin Nielsen, General Manager of Wolf River Electric. “Their dedication, leadership, and work ethic align perfectly with our company values, and we remain steadfast in our support for them.”

Wolf River Electric’s leadership has actively created policies and workplace initiatives that accommodate the unique challenges faced by service members. By providing job security, flexible scheduling, and additional resources, the company ensures that military employees and their families are well taken care of.

This award further solidifies Wolf River Electric’s commitment to veterans and active service members, aligning with the company’s broader efforts to earn the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation, which recognizes businesses that provide comprehensive support to the military community.

“As a company, we believe in honoring those who serve our country, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized with the Patriot Award,” said Nielsen. “We understand the sacrifices that our service members make, and we are committed to ensuring they have the support they need both in and out of uniform.”

Wolf River Electric encourages other employers to recognize the value that service members bring to the workforce and to take proactive steps to create military-friendly workplaces.

For more information about Wolf River Electric’s commitment to supporting veterans and active-duty military employees, visit wolfriverelectric.com.

About Wolf River Electric

Wolf River Electric is a 100% employee-owned renewable energy company dedicated to making clean, sustainable energy accessible to businesses and homeowners. Serving customers across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota, the company specializes in solar installations, battery storage, whole-home generators, and energy efficiency solutions. Wolf River Electric is also the Proud Electric & Sustainability Partner of the Minnesota Vikings.



