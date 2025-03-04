OSCE organizes training on authenticity verification of security documents for Tajikistan’s Border Troops

Fifteen Tajik Border Troops officers participated in the theoretical session of a Training for Trainers course on "Authenticity Verification of Security Documents," held in Dushanbe from 24 to 28 February 2025. Organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, the training included two experienced international experts from Belarus who provided in-depth knowledge on security document authentication.

Participants enhanced their expertise in teaching methodologies and the detection of forged documents, including the use of technical tools for authentication, document printing techniques, and security features in passports, visas and other official travel documents. The training also covered document paper production, anti-counterfeiting measures, types of travel documents and methodologies for identifying forgeries.

At the graduation ceremony, participants expressed their appreciation to the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe for organizing the training and emphasized the importance of such workshops in strengthening their capacity to verify security documents. Many voiced interest in further training opportunities to continue enhancing their skills in document authentication.