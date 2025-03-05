Splash into Summer at the 2025 Scuba Show

Overview of the Scuba Show floor with booths and displays Mermaids are part of the fun at the Scuba Show Scuba instructors in pool with attendee at the Scuba Show

The Nation’s Largest Consumer Scuba Expo Returns to Long Beach on May 31 - June 1

Southern California is home to one of the largest concentrations of divers in North America, and it is always a pleasure to present to them opportunities to learn more about what is under the waves.” — Scuba Show producer, Mark Young.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Scuba Show invites all adventurous spirits to discover the world beneath the waves when it returns to the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1.Now in its 38th year, the Scuba Show connects divers of all experience levels with the magic and adventure of marine environments. An ideal event for anyone who has ever considered taking up this inspiring water sport, the Scuba Show is the perfect place to explore how to get started. For experienced divers, Scuba Show 2025 will feature over 260 exhibitors — from dive gear companies and travel destinations from around the world, to ocean-inspired jewelry and art — providing scuba enthusiasts with the latest in equipment and knowledge, as well as the inspiration to seek out their next dive adventure.For the estimated 8,000 attendees, there’s plenty to see and do. Throughout the weekend, attendees can expect product demonstrations, travel specials, over 70 seminars, activities for children, “real” mermaids, and the chance to prove their prowess in riding a mechanical bucking great white shark. Marine films are screened throughout the weekend in a 360˚ enclosed theater, immersing viewers in a “beneath the sea” experience. Both adults and kids are invited to help paint a colorful giant seascape mural. A regular draw for attendees, all ticket holders have the opportunity to take home a piece of over $50,000 in gifts and prizes.For those new to diving, first-timers are invited to don full scuba gear and try their hand at diving in a heated 15,000-gallon pool on the exhibit hall floor, under the supervision of experienced instructors.The show is truly a “deep dive” into the educational aspects of the sport and features dozens of seminars on various specialized topics such as marine environments, foreign destinations, history, underwater photography, diving physiology, ocean weather forecasting, marine conservation, and more. A sampling of this year’s seminars includes The Strange Creatures of the Sand, Mistakes Divers Make, Secrets of the Coral Reef, Traveling Safely to Remote Destinations, and Reaping Remarkable Rewards from Underwater California, among many, many others.The much-anticipated Saturday night party for attendees and vendors takes place at The Cove, an undersea-themed venue at the Convention Center. Starting right after the show closes, it will feature live entertainment, food trucks, a cash bar, a fundraising raffle and silent auction, and the presentation of the California Scuba Service Award.“Southern California is home to one of the largest concentrations of divers in North America,” said Scuba Show producer, Mark Young. “It is always a pleasure to engage with both the local and broader western diving community and to present them with opportunities to learn more about what is under the waves and the sport we are so passionate about. Whether you are an experienced diver or want to know more about the sport, the Scuba Show welcomes you to explore the thrilling world of scuba diving.”The 2025 Scuba Show will take place on Saturday, May 31 from 9:30 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, June 1 from 9:30 AM to 5 PM at the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802. Single-day advance tickets range from $20 (single-day exhibit hall) to $35 (single-day exhibits plus seminars), and two-day passes are $65 (includes exhibit hall and seminars). Kids 13 and under are free. For more information and tickets, please visit www.scubashow.com . Tickets will also be sold at the door.About Scuba ShowSince 1987, Scuba Show has been the largest consumer scuba diving show in the country and the most anticipated diving event of the year. Produced by the publishers of California Diving News , Scuba Show’s goal is to bring together and support the dive community and to fuel passion, inspiration, and love of nature. The show offers divers and the scuba-curious the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of scuba diving. Dedicated to furthering education about scuba diving, a highlight of the show is its roster of seminars, presentations, and workshops from some of the industry’s most experienced advocates, conservationists, destinations, and product manufacturers.

