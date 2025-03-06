ShakerShutters.com Selects New President and CEO

Seasoned industry leader named new CEO of ShakerShutters.com

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakerShutters.com (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the US, announced that Keith Vargo has been named the new President and CEO of the company, effective March 1, 2025. Mr. Vargo is a seasoned executive, having held CEO roles at several companies over the last 17 years while leading those companies through periods of rapid growth and expansion. Mr. Vargo also brings international business expansion experience to the SHAKER team having successfully led new product launches throughout the Caribbean, Africa, Middle East and Asia with previous companies.

“I’m excited to lead this dynamic and rapidly growing organization to expand our nationwide footprint. I’ve been an operating partner with SHAKER for the past 3 years and have worked alongside the executive team through several acquisitions and facility expansions. The SHAKER team is one that gets you excited to come to work in the morning knowing that they’ve created a world-class culture of innovation and delivery,” says Mr. Vargo.

Joe Paterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER added, “I’ve enjoyed working with Mr. Vargo over the past 3 years and been amazed at his innovative approach towards growing the business. We’ve experienced record growth from 2021 to 2024 and much of this is due to Mr. Vargo’s leadership and guidance. I speak for the entire executive team when I say that we couldn’t be more excited about where we can take the company under Mr. Vargo’s leadership.”

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to inquiries@shakershutters.com.

