Gov. Little directs state agencies to help feds further increase management on national forests

Boise, Idaho – On the heels of President Donald Trump’s March 1 executive order expanding American timber production on national forests, Governor Brad Little is directing state agencies to further help reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health through more active management on federal lands.

“The Trump administration is enacting common sense forest management policy changes that reflect Idaho values. With a fresh perspective at the Forest Service, Idaho stands ready to help transform how our federal lands and fires are managed, leading to invigorated rural communities,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little directed the Idaho Department of Lands and other state agencies to recommend opportunities for alignment with the president’s “Freeing our Forests” executive order. The executive order “immediately increases domestic timber production and streamlines federal policies to enhance forest management, reduce wildfire risks, and decrease reliance on imported timber,” according to the White House.

In the executive order, the President specifically calls out the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) program, which the State of Idaho already leads the nation in successfully implementing. The GNA program alongside the Shared Stewardship program has created stronger partnerships between the State of Idaho and the federal government to increase forest management activities. The Governor’s added direction today bolsters the coordination with the goal of expediting proactive management on federal lands.

Governor Little applauded the selection of two Idahoans – Mike Boren and Tom Schultz – to leadership positions within the Trump administration. Boren is Under Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Tom Schultz is the new chief of the Forest Service under the USDA.