March Recognized as Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating March 2025 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in New York State. The Governor’s proclamation outlined the collaborative efforts of stakeholders to provide resources and build awareness of an often undetected addiction. In recognition of March as problem gambling awareness month, 14 landmarks across the state will be illuminated yellow on March 3.

“Problem gambling can affect any New Yorker regardless of their background," Governor Hochul said. “That’s why we’re raising awareness and making sure all stakeholders are working together to ensure that no one fights this undetected addiction alone.”

National Problem Gambling Awareness Month was created by the National Council on Problem Gambling. This year’s theme, “Seeking Understanding,” focuses on increasing awareness of problem gambling as a serious but often misunderstood mental health condition. By fostering a deeper understanding of the issue, we can encourage empathy, reduce barriers to treatment, and provide support to those affected by gambling-related harm.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “By proclaiming March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month, Governor Hochul highlights the need for greater understanding and support for those affected by gambling-related challenges. Stigma often prevents individuals from seeking help, and at OASAS, we are committed to fostering empathy and public awareness over gambling harms — including our new ‘Take a Pause’ campaign designed to break down the barriers that prevent New Yorkers from accessing the care they need.”

Gaming Commission Executive Director Robert Williams said, “Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an opportune time to spread awareness and educate individuals on the warning signs of problem gambling. Governor Hochul’s highlighting of the issue underscores her ongoing commitment to implementing responsible gaming policies that ensure the tools and resources for those who need help are readily available.”

New York Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Jim Maney said, “We are proud to join with the Gaming Commission and OASAS to recognize Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and we are grateful to Governor Hochul for bringing much-needed attention to an issue that affects countless New Yorkers. We continue to work with our government RPP partners and our colleagues in New York’s gaming industry to provide hope for those in crisis.”

Governor Hochul’s proclamation highlights the work of New York’s Responsible Play Partnership (RPP), consisting of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the New York State Gaming Commission, and the New York Council on Problem Gambling. The RPP continues to ensure New Yorkers are aware of problem gambling as well as the prevention, treatment and recovery services available across the state.

OASAS’ “Take a Pause” PSA campaign highlights the steps New Yorkers can take to understand the risks and ensure responsible gambling, as well as where individuals can find help for themselves or a loved one impacted by, or at risk of developing a gambling problem.

Individuals are also invited to complete a survey, where they can determine if their gambling raises concern and be directed to additional support and resources.

In addition to PSA campaigns, the RPP created new training materials for video lottery and commercial casino employees on how to recognize problem gambling behavior, how to interact with someone exhibiting such behavior, and how to get them help in a timely manner.

New York State has a robust voluntary self-exclusion program that allows individuals to bar themselves from any legal gaming opportunity in the state. The program was recently expanded to give individuals who self-exclude the option to be contacted directly by a HOPEline professional for additional support.

The following locations are participating in the coordinated lighting on March 3:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The RPP was formed to bring all stakeholders together to address problem gambling, including bridging the gap between gaming facility operators and problem gambling treatment providers. The RPP works to ensure that all gaming entities in the state comply with all rules and regulations and provide access to help for individuals who need it. The RPP continues to collaborate to advance New York’s ongoing commitment to prevent and treat problem gambling. Learn more at playresponsiblyny.com.

Those seeking help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY at 467369.