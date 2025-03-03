Cannabis Control Division March 2025 Newsletter
The 2025 legislative session began on January 6. The website below provides information on proposed bills and hearings, how to watch and participate, and information on your legislator.
As a reminder, proposed bills are not active laws until they have been through the legislative process and signed into law by the governor. Once signed, a bill may have different effective dates for the bill or parts of the bill. Usually, those dates can be found at the end of a bill.
Please remember that the Cannabis Control Division does not write proposed legislation. If you have questions or concerns, please contact your legislators.

