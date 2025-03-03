VA’s support for Veterans facing cancer  

When you’re dealing with cancer, it’s not just your body that’s affected. Your mind goes through a lot, too. You might feel scared, angry, overwhelmed or sad. Maybe you’re worried about your treatment, your family or what the future holds. These feelings are valid and normal and you’re not alone in having them.

For Air Force Veteran Jaime Hailey, these emotions became all too familiar when she received a breast cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

“It was a whirlwind,” Hailey recalled of the countless appointments, surgeries and treatments that followed her diagnosis. During this overwhelming time, she found solace in an unexpected place: VA’s Breast and Gynecologic Oncology System of Excellence virtual peer support group.

Picture above, Jaime Hailey while stationed in Italy.

With the challenges of surgery and treatment, the peer support program became a place where she felt understood. “At first I didn’t even know what I needed. But the consistency of the group helped. I realized I wasn’t alone and that others needed me, too,” she shared.

The power of peer support in cancer treatment cannot be overstated. When Veterans connect with others who understand their unique experiences, something remarkable happens. These connections can help address both the physical and emotional challenges of cancer treatment, creating a support system that complements medical care.

Peer support groups often become tight-knit communities where Veterans can share experiences, discuss treatment-related concerns and even exchange practical tips like healthy recipes or coping strategies. The conversations might range from managing treatment anxiety to finding moments of joy in everyday activities. These connections remind Veterans that they’re not alone in their journey.

Hailey recommends participation in peer support to her fellow Veterans facing similar circumstances, stressing that you can both give and receive support through this community. “It’s beneficial on both ends of the spectrum,” she added.

Learn more about VA cancer care and the breast cancer care options available at VA.

Visit My HealtheVet to speak with your health care team about the peer support available at your local facility.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.