FEMA Mitigation Experts Offer Rebuilding Advice in Manatee and Sarasota Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– As Floridians rebuild, survivors of Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby can get free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available to answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters.

This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA specialists will be available from March 3 through March 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, at the following locations:

Manatee County: Home Depot, 5820 E. State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208

Sarasota County: Home Depot, 4111 Cattleman Road, Sarasota, FL 34233

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster through construction and remodeling best practices.

An insurance specialist will be present to answer National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) questions. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be on hand to provide updates on FEMA applications and answer questions.

