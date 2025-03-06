EV Charging Upstart El-Monde Focused on Hospitality, Announces Partnership with Leading Boutique and Luxury Hotel Group

Partners Aim to Jointly Highlight Compelling Case for Luxury and Boutique Hotels to Have New Amenity in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicolas Graf, Dean at NYU’s Tisch Center of Hospitality recently said: “I think EV Charging will be very similar to the adoption of WiFi. Hotel owners understand that there are new things customers expect to have, and it becomes part of the cost of doing business.” This conviction is a key reason one of the top hospitality industry leaders, Frances Kiradjian Founder/CEO of the Boutique and Luxury Lodging Association ( BLLA .org) decided to team-up with Rom Choudhury, Founder & CEO of El-Monde (El-monde.com), a next generation EV charging company dedicated to the hospitality sector, to highlight the issue with the thousands of members in her association.According to Kiradjian “Our hotel members are known to be early adopters in providing leading edge amenities and EV charging is now in that category. BLLA together with El-Monde want to ensure members have all the facts as to why sooner is better”. That rationale was bolstered by the CMO of a leading hotel chain who shared at a recent hotel conference that “EV charging” was now the second most popular search item on their site and had the number one “search to purchase” conversion ranking.El-Monde provides a convenient turnkey business model that enables BLLA members to share in the EV revenue opportunity while offering their customers the peace of mind to assuage the “range anxiety” EV drivers often face. In most cases the cost of the initial installation of 2-4 chargers can be totally recouped in 12 months or less and after that the hotels share of charging revenue which is typically five figures is pure profit. The El-Monde app also shows which BLLA hotels in a given area offers EV charging and enables travelers to book directly.El-MondeFounded by Google and VW execs El-Monde (meaning the world) has taken a novel, turnkey approach that enables private business owners to earn money on EV charging for visiting drivers The Company is focused on boutique and luxury hotels, destination golf courses, and ski resorts as primary customers. Founded in early 2024, El-monde already has over 5,000 private EV charger hosts on the platform. For more information or to download the app visit https://el-monde.com/ BLLAThe Boutique & Luxury Lodging Association is the world’s most innovative and progressive organization dedicated to the luxury independent boutique lodging and lifestyle industries. The association connects dynamic executives with cutting edge business and operational insight. BLLA’s mission is to provide leadership and opportunities for global recognition and connections to the world’s best hotels, vendors and manufacturers.

