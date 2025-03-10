Michelle MaliZaki’s Song Nap Time! Declared Official Anthem for National Napping Day

Michelle MaliZaki, aka nap8sta

Comedian and Musician Marks 9 Years of Celebrating Rest with YouTube Video

I hope this song continues to inspire people to embrace the power of a good nap.” — Michelle MaliZaki

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle MaliZaki, a Japanese American comedian, musician, and creative force, is celebrating the 8th anniversary of her song Nap Time! becoming the official anthem for National Napping Day. Originally written under her artist name nap8sta, Nap Time! has gained renewed attention with the release of a dedicated YouTube video, available here: https://youtu.be/0yAuuCw8iAQ.

National Napping Day, observed annually on the day following the start of Daylight Saving Time, encourages people to take a break and recover from the lost hour of sleep. The playful and soothing Nap Time! has been the holiday’s theme song since its official recognition nine years ago, bringing a mix of humor and relaxation to the day.

“I never imagined that a song I wrote years ago would have such longevity,” MaliZaki reflects. “Nap Time! began as a fun project, but now it has become a meaningful reminder for people to slow down and rest.”

Born in Japan and a long-time resident of Thousand Oaks, California, MaliZaki has been living in the U.S. for 36 years. Her creative journey includes a transition from working at a Japanese notebook company to becoming a full-time comedian. Her work has been featured on CNN’s Champions for Change, and she currently hosts the podcast Japanese America for the Japanese American National Museum.

Nap Time!, with its playful lyrics and calming rhythm, has proven to be more than just a novelty song. “In a world where being busy is often glorified, naps are sometimes seen as a sign of weakness,” says MaliZaki. “This song is my way of celebrating naps as an essential part of self-care.”

National Napping Day provides the perfect occasion to revisit Nap Time!, as the holiday encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to prioritize rest. The song has gained a growing audience on streaming platforms and social media, with many embracing its message of relaxation.

“The response has been heartwarming,” MaliZaki said. “I hope this song continues to inspire people to embrace the power of a good nap.”

Fans can watch the new Nap Time! video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/0yAuuCw8iAQ. The song is also available on popular streaming services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.