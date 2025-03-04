SENDY Surpasses 1.4 Million Visitors in 2024, Solidifies Its Position as America’s Leading Adventure Sports Marketplace

SENDY's efficient growth and operations have enabled a loyal and growing community to buy, sell and rent adventure sports equipment

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENDY Surpasses 1.4 Million Visitors in 2024, Solidifies Its Position as North America’s Leading Adventure Sports MarketplaceSENDY, the premier online marketplace for buying, selling, and renting adventure sports gear, has experienced explosive growth in 2024, surpassing 1.4 million visitors and 24,000 app downloads. This milestone cements SENDY’s position as one of the fastest-growing adventure sports marketplaces in North America.Founded by professional snowboarder Travis Rice and mountain bike freerider Cam Zink, SENDY is revolutionizing how outdoor enthusiasts access high-quality gear through a community-driven, sustainable marketplace.Unprecedented Growth in the Outdoor Gear MarketWith over 185,000 monthly shoppers and 30,000+ gear listings, SENDY has become the go-to destination for adventure sports lovers seeking affordable and eco-conscious gear solutions. The platform’s secure transactions, seamless user experience, and rental options have fueled its rapid adoption."We built SENDY to make adventure sports more accessible, sustainable, and community-driven," said Cam Zink, Co-Founder of SENDY. "Seeing the platform reach over a million visitors in such a short time is a testament to the demand for a trusted, athlete-backed marketplace."Driving Forces Behind SENDY’s Success:-SENDY’s record-breaking traction in 2024 can be attributed to several key growth strategies:-A Thriving Community: Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts are embracing the platform for peer-to-peer gear exchanges and rental services.-Sustainability & Circular Economy: By promoting gear resale and rentals, SENDY is helping reduce waste while making high-quality equipment more accessible.-Tech-Driven Innovation: Features like escrow-secured transactions, AI-powered recommendations, and an intuitive mobile experience enhance user trust and engagement.-Strong Brand Partnerships: The platform has expanded its inventory by collaborating with retailers, brands, and local outdoor shops, ensuring a diverse selection of new and used gear.Looking Ahead: Expansion & InnovationFollowing its explosive growth, SENDY is set to expand its services further, with plans to introduce enhanced rental logistics, localized fulfillment options, and international expansion into key outdoor markets."This is just the beginning," said Travis Rice, Co-Founder of SENDY. "Our mission is to keep growing the adventure sports community while making gear more accessible, affordable, and environmentally responsible."About SENDYSENDY is a community-driven marketplace that connects adventure sports enthusiasts, enabling them to buy, sell, and rent gear for activities such as snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, surfing, climbing, and more. Founded by world-class athletes, SENDY is dedicated to promoting accessibility, sustainability, and the love of adventure.For more information, visit www.sendy.io or download the SENDY app on iOS and Android.Media Contact:Ian deQueirozian@sendy.io707-339-1794SENDY Media Relations

