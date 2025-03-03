Kingdom & Co. Named NARI Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) Award Winner

Award Winning Project

NARI has named Kingdom & Co. in Las Vegas 2025 South Central Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) winner in the Entire House $500,000 to $750,000 catagory.

This Regional Remodeler of the Year award is a testament to our team's dedication, craftsmanship, and passion for excellence. We’re honored to be recognized among the best in the industry” — Brian Horner, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) has named Kingdom & Co. in Las Vegas, NV, 2025 Region 5: South Central Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) winner in the Entire House $500,000 to $750,000 category as part of its annual awards competition."This Regional Remodeler of the Year award is a testament to our team's dedication, craftsmanship, and passion for excellence. We’re honored to be recognized among the best in the industry," says Brian Horner, Kingdom & Co..Each year, NARI presents awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The Remodeler of the Year Awards, formerly Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards, are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. With hundreds of entries submitted nationwide, each project is judged with meticulous standards and criteria. This year, more than 160 Regional Winners earned this prestigious honor, collectively representing over $190 million in remodeling projects.“NARI RotY winners represent the best of the best in the remodeling industry,” says Tracy Wright, CAE, CNAP, NARI Co-CEO. “This year's competition was fierce, and we're thrilled to celebrate the outstanding work NARI members deliver every day."NARI will honor all Regional Winners and announce the National Winners at the Evening of Excellence live on April 9, 2025, at the NARI Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. Visit nari.org for more information.About NARIThe National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the premier association representing the remodeling industry, committed to advancing professionalism and fostering consumer confidence. NARI members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, ensuring Remodeling Done Right™. By equipping remodelers nationwide with resources, education, and networking opportunities, NARI helps its members thrive and build trust with homeowners. Find a trustedNARI professional at remodelingdoneright.com. For more information, visit nari.org or call 847-298-9200.About Kingdom & Co.Kingdom & Co. is a premier design-build firm based in Las Vegas, specializing in high-end renovations, custom new builds, and luxury interiors. With a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design, we transform residential and commercial spaces into stunning, functional environments. As an HGTV contractor and part of the 2025 AdPro list, we bring expertise and vision to every project, ensuring exceptional quality and client satisfaction. From concept to completion, Kingdom & Co. is dedicated to elevating the standard of luxury living. For more information, visit https://www.kingdomandco.com or call 702-779-3778.

The Parker Remodel

