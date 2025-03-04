Two Award-winning Female Keynote Speakers Join Forces to Share the Stage Together

Jill Osur and Lisa Orrell are the unique Dynamic Duo Leadership Keynote Speakers

Jill Osur and Lisa Orrell, the unique Dynamic Duo of Leadership Speakers, deliver exceptional, entertaining, leadership programs together to audiences globally.

I’ve spoken at, and attended, countless events and have never seen a keynote speaking ‘duo’. So, we believe having two speakers on the stage vs one, provides a unique & memorable audience experience.” — Lisa Orrell, CPC

SOMERSET, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Osur, an acclaimed TEDx Speaker, and Lisa Orrell, voted “World's Top 30 Leadership Speakers” in 2024 and 2025, have created a partnership as a unique, and rare, Keynote Speaker DUO. They share the stage together to bring their impactful leadership mindset methodologies to corporations, colleges, and conferences around the world.Known for their fun and engaging delivery style together whether it’s an in-person or virtual event, and for their info-packed keynotes and training programs , Jill and Lisa captivate audiences and inspire them to unleash their full potential as leaders. And although they often speak for audiences with both men and women attendees, Jill and Lisa have a passion for elevating women to lead with heart-centered authority and impact.“Jill and I are beyond excited about our partnership,” shares Lisa Orrell. “I’ve spoken at, and attended, countless events and I’ve never seen a keynote speaking ‘duo’. So, we believe having two speakers on the stage, versus one, provides a truly unique and memorable audience experience. We also provide Event Planners and Speaker Bureaus with a truly unique option when they’re seeking keynote talent. And we keep our fee competitive because we charge as ‘one’ speaker, not double.”Individually, Jill and Lisa have impressive backgrounds and proven track records of motivating and inspiring individuals to reach their full potential. Jill, a renowned TEDx speaker, Tory Burch Fellow, and 2023 Honoree as “One of the 100 Women to KNOW” in America, has shared her groundbreaking thought leadership with audiences at prestigious companies such as JPMorganChase and Dell Computers. Her engaging and thought-provoking programs leave a lasting impact on attendees, empowering them to become more effective leaders in their personal and professional lives.Lisa’s achievements include being voted one of the “World's Top 30 Leadership Speakers” by Global Gurus in 2024 and again in 2025; a list that also includes leadership luminaries such as John C. Maxwell and Simon Sinek. With over 20-years of experience as a leadership expert, popular Keynote Speaker, award-winning Author of four books, and Certified Leadership Coach, Lisa has helped countless individuals and organizations develop their leadership skills and achieve results. A snapshot of her vast client experience includes Pfizer, Pepsi, Salesforce, Wells Fargo, eBay, Johnson & Johnson, and Adobe.Together, Jill and Lisa make a powerful team, bringing their individual, yet complimentary, perspectives and expertise to the stage. As a result, their business partnership has been applauded by, and attracted the interest of, many leaders at top corporations and professional associations and has already earned them a reputation as the Dynamic Duo of Leadership Speakers.For speaking inquiries and media interviews, contact Lisa Orrell at Lisa@TheOrrellGroup.com or call/text 408-340-8789. To learn more about Jill and Lisa's background, program offerings, and topics, visit their website: JillandLisa.com.

