Lisa Orrell Named “World’s Top Leadership Speakers and Experts” in 2024

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Orrell, CPC, known globally as The Chief of Change, is a Keynote Speaker, Certified Leadership Coach, and Book Author who was recently named “World’s Top 30 Leadership Speakers in 2024” by international research firm, Global Gurus.“I’m honored, and deeply flattered, to be on this annual list with leadership luminaries such as John C. Maxwell, Simon Sinek and Sally Helgesen,” shares Lisa Orrell, President & CEO of The Orrell Group . “It’s a highly competitive category, so to be named in the Top 30 with experts like that is amazing!” Global Gurus is a global research organization that publishes “Top 30 Gurus” Lists annually in a variety of industry categories. According to their firm, the experts who make their lists are the “Cream of the Crop”, are the World’s Top 30 most influential Professionals Speakers, Trainers and/or Consultants in their areas of expertise, and have each received more than 500 votes to make the list.As an in-demand Keynote Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Certified Leadership and Success Coach, and award-winning Author of four business books, Lisa is passionate about empowering, educating, and inspiring women, and all members of today’s workforce, to be exceptional Leaders. Her content and topics are often through the unique lens of Personal Branding and a focus on Mental Health.Based on her expertise, Lisa has been booked for Keynotes and Training Programs by countless conferences and well-known organizations, such as: Pfizer, Salesforce, Wyndham Worldwide Resorts, eBay, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, PayPal, Adobe, USC, Blue Cross/BlueShield, Paul Mitchell, State University of New York, SHRM, and the National Diversity Council.Lisa was even hired by the Government of Brunei to be the Keynote Speaker (IN Brunei) at their first-ever Women in Leadership Conference.Her four popular business books on Amazon include: “Your Employee Brand is in Your Hands”; “Millennials into Leadership”; “Millennials Incorporated”; and “Boomers into Business”. Each of Lisa’s books are filled with useful tactics, tips, and strategies, so they are often ordered in bulk by organizations for their Learning & Development Programs.And, because of her vast experience and insights, Lisa has been interviewed by, or written articles for, many media outlets and research firms, including (partial list): ABC, NPR, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, The NY Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, Human Resource Executive, Diversity Business, Essence, HR.com, Monster.com, Recruiter.com, CollegeRecruiter.com, and CareerBuilder.com.Lisa's company, The Orrell Group, is also a Certified LGTBQ Owned Business and Woman Owned Business. She actively supports diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and is often booked by corporate DEI groups to speak at their employee events.

Short clip of Lisa's Opening Keynote for 700+ women at the Annual Women in Trucking and Transportation Conference.