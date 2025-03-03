Capitol Pools Renovation Preview

Posted on Mar 2, 2025 in Main

DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan gives a tour of the glass pool mock up. Photo courtesy: DAGS.

The renovation of the state pools is taking shape! Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green, along with Cabinet members and state lawmakers, were among the first to see a mock-up of the glass pools in February.

DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan led a series of tours throughout the month, with assistance from Public Works Administrator Gordon Wood and artist Solomon Enos.

The ocean-inspired mural sample is currently a 12-by-12-foot square of glass laid around one of the columns, but when it’s done, the entire mural will cover over 54,000 square feet of what were once water-filled pools. For the full effect, one can look at what the glass installment looks like at the Capitol Modern.

Director Regan assured people the panels, which are nearly three inches thick, are meant to be walked on. The surface is dotted with bumps for a non-skid surface. There is a thin space between the glass panels to allow for drainage to the ground below.

The glass pools offer a creative alternative to the traditional brackish water pools, which have caused significant damage to the Capitol over the decades. Maintaining and repairing the original pools have been costly and challenging. In contrast, the glass pools will transform the Capitol into a venue for community events and create a lasting artistic landmark for future generations.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.