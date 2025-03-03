New Hawaiʻi Quality of Life and Well-Being Dashboard Launches

Posted on Mar 2, 2025 in Main

The College of Social Sciences at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, in partnership with the Office of Wellness and Resilience in the Office of the Governor, recently launched the 2024 Hawai‘i Quality of Life and Well-Being Dashboard. Surveying more than 8,000 residents statewide, the dashboard provides an in-depth look at pressing social, economic and health issues affecting Hawai‘i residents. It is now the largest statewide survey on health in Hawai‘i ever conducted, as well as the largest dataset using the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC)’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Worker Well-Being Questionnaire (NIOSH WellBQ).

The survey findings underscore the need for strategic policy initiatives that address Hawai‘i’s unique challenges. Key findings from the dashboard include:

• Economic strain and stress: The economy (73%), personal finances (73%), and housing costs (64%) rank as the most significant stressors for residents, particularly for households with incomes below $50,000. Among those surveyed, 40% considered moving out of the state in the past year due to high living costs, a rate even higher among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities (47%).

• Health disparities: Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents experience notably higher levels of stress and unhealthy days compared to White and Asian residents. These disparities are compounded by challenges in accessing affordable healthcare, with 19% of all surveyed residents reporting medical debt over $500.

• Community strength and workplace support: Despite hardships, 67% of residents feel safe in their neighborhoods, and a similar percentage report that neighbors are willing to help each other. Workplaces are also viewed positively, with 83% of employees feeling respected by their employers and 78% feeling that their contributions are valued.

• Workplace priorities: The dashboard data reveals a shift in workplace expectations. Employees looking to change jobs prioritize flexible work schedules, paid family leave, and telework options, while those planning to stay with their current employer value traditional benefits like health insurance and retirement contributions.

The Hawai‘i Quality of Life and Well-Being Dashboard aims to foster transparency and community engagement, providing individuals, community leaders and policymakers with the information they need to create meaningful change. For more details and to explore the interactive dashboard, visit health-study.com.