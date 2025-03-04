Submit Release
Compass Furnished Apartments Wins Synergies Best Partner ESG Award for Commitment to CSR

Recognizing Excellence in Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Governance Practices

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Synergies Best Partner ESG Award, recognizing the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and strong governance (ESG).

This award reflects Compass’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into its operations, support meaningful social initiatives, and maintain ethical business practices that drive positive change. As a proud member of the 1% Pledge, Compass is committed to giving back through environmental and social contributions, from reducing its environmental impact to fostering community engagement. Compass continues to set a high standard in the corporate housing industry.

“We are thrilled to receive the Synergies Best Partner ESG Award,” said Julie Boudreau, SVP of Operations at Compass Furnished Apartments. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a more sustainable future. At Compass, ESG isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a core value that influences every decision we make, from the partners we work with to the way we care for our guests and communities.”

Compass Furnished Apartments remains dedicated to its mission of Delivering Experiences That Inspire, ensuring that both clients and communities benefit from thoughtful, responsible business practices.

For more information about Compass Furnished Apartments, please visit www.compasscorp.com or contact briannac@compasscorp.com

Brianna Correia
Compass Corporate Housing
briannac@compasscorp.com

