Compass Furnished Apartments Wins CHPA Tower of Excellence Award for Company of the Year

CHPA Tower of Excellence Company of the Year

Leading the Way in Corporate Housing Excellence

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Furnished Apartments is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Tower of Excellence Award for Company of the Year by the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). This honor recognizes Compass’s outstanding contributions to the corporate housing industry, its commitment to excellence, and its dedication to providing innovative and high-quality housing solutions.The CHPA Tower of Excellence Awards celebrate the industry’s best, highlighting companies that exemplify leadership, service, and a positive impact on the corporate housing sector. Compass Furnished Apartments has distinguished itself through its unwavering focus on exceptional guest experiences, corporate responsibility, and operational excellence.“We are beyond honored to receive this recognition from CHPA,” said Chris Fleming, CEO at Compass Furnished Apartments. “This award is a testament to our team’s passion, hard work, and commitment to redefining corporate housing through top-tier service, innovative solutions, and our ongoing dedication to sustainability and community impact.”Compass Furnished Apartments has made significant strides in the corporate housing industry, setting itself apart with its Compass Cares program, which supports patients and families traveling for medical reasons, as well as its community and sustainability initiatives that align with today’s evolving business and environmental needs.This award follows a series of recent achievements for Compass Furnished Apartments, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the industry. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class corporate housing solutions and furthering its mission to provide seamless, comfortable, and inspiring temporary living experiences.For more information about Compass Furnished Apartments, please visit www.compasscorp.com or contact briannac@compasscorp.com

