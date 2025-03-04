Adelpha L. DeGuzman Presents 'Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry' at the London Bookfair 2025

Adelpha L. DeGuzman

DeGuzman’s magical adventure, 'Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry' to capture global attention.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, set for March 11-13, 2025, at Olympia London, will be a premier destination for publishing professionals and book enthusiasts. One notable presence at the event will be author Adelpha L. DeGuzman , who will introduce her highly anticipated novel, ‘ Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry .’ With a mix of fantasy and adventure, this book promises to captivate readers worldwide.Adelpha L. DeGuzman, a retired forensic accountant, brings her long-held literary aspirations to life with ‘Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry.’ After balancing a successful career and family life, Adelpha rediscovered her passion for storytelling and embarked on a decade-long journey to write her debut novel. Her story follows Axel, a fourteen-year-old boy gifted a magical tapestry that transports him to a distant kingdom on the brink of destruction. Here, Axel must collect twelve celestial gems, each guarded by a different tribe, to save the kingdom from a dark, looming threat.As ‘Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry’ unfolds, Axel faces perilous challenges and confronts his own destiny as the Chosen One. The story is a thrilling escape into a world of wonder, creating together mystery, courage, and resilience. Adelpha’s writing invites audiences to join Axel’s adventure and experience the excitement of a young hero overcoming impossible odds.Adelpha L. DeGuzman’s journey into writing began with inspiration from her father’s journalistic background. Her story is one of perseverance, having put aside her creative dreams for years to focus on her career and family. Now, as an established author, she invites readers to discover her world through Axel’s journey. Her book showcases both her talent for storytelling and her personal journey of resilience in pursuit of her passion.Adelpha will be present at the London Bookfair 2025, where attendees can meet her at Stand 3E38 for a book signing event. This is a great opportunity for readers and industry professionals to engage with the author behind this compelling tale and learn more about her creative process.Other than to being a book, ‘Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry’ is a journey that captures the tenacity and resolve Adelpha L. DeGuzman has demonstrated in her own life. As LBF attendees look forward to the global event, this book promises to be a highlight that will ignite the imaginations of readers and professionals alike.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Axel: The Mysterious Tapestry by Adelpha DeGuzman

