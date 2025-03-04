Explore the Epic Story of ‘Lamassu Falling: A Novelette of Ancient Assyria in the Days of Jonah’ at London Bookfair 2025

Arturo Ortiz

Discover Arturo R. Ortiz’s gripping tale of fate, faith, and conflict at Explora Books' Stand 3E38.

Lamassu Falling combines historical fiction with deep spiritual themes, offering readers a thought-provoking exploration of faith, power, and destiny.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the London Bookfair 2025 approaches, literary enthusiasts and industry professionals will come together at Olympia London from March 11-13 to celebrate the art of storytelling. Among the highlights of the fair will be ‘ Lamassu Falling : A Novelette of Ancient Assyria in the Days of Jonah’ by Arturo R. Ortiz , a riveting historical novella that delves into the decline of one of the ancient world’s most powerful empires.Set against the backdrop of Nineveh, the capital of the mighty Assyrian Empire, ‘Lamassu Falling’ immerses readers in a time when plagues and wars ravaged the land. The story unfolds as an ominous portent in the sky signals doom for Nineveh, a city ruled by ruthless power, on the verge of being conquered by a bloodthirsty pagan usurper. As the city braces for disaster, the prophet Jonah arrives, warning the people that their city will fall in forty days unless they repent. This divine prophecy sets the stage for a clash between the pagan gods of Assyria and the true God of Israel.At the heart of this epic tale is the beautiful daughter of Nineveh’s governor and a disillusioned Assyrian war hero, both caught in a web of violence, intrigue, and faith. As families are forced to sacrifice their children to cruel gods, the governor stands at a crossroads, faced with the choice between his allegiance to the war gods and the power of the God of Israel. The fate of Nineveh—and the Assyrian nation—hangs in the balance.Author Arturo R. Ortiz, a retired physicist with a background in both space studies and physics, has dedicated his post-retirement years to Bible scholarship. With his deep understanding of Christian apologetics, the relationship between science and the Bible, and the history of ancient Israel, Ortiz brings a unique perspective to his writing. ‘Lamassu Falling’ combines historical fiction with deep spiritual themes, offering readers a thought-provoking exploration of faith, power, and destiny.Although Ortiz will not be present at the London Bookfair, Explora Books will showcase ‘Lamassu Falling’ at Stand 3E38, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn more about this compelling tale and explore the themes that connect science, faith, and history. Don’t miss the chance to engage with one of the most thought-provoking works at the 2025 London Bookfair.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Lamassu Falling by Arturo R. Ortiz

