Bolt Printing Expands Capacity to Better Serve Customers

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing, a family-owned and operated leader in custom screenprinting and embroidery , has announced a significant expansion in its production capabilities. Fueled by a commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service, quality, fast turnarounds , and competitive pricing , this investment underscores Bolt Printing's mission of creating lifetime customers.Highlights of the Expansion:Advanced Equipment: The addition of a state-of-the-art M&R semi-automatic machine and a new industrial-grade dryer enhances print quality and throughput.New Process Integration – DTF (Direct to Film): Bolt Printing has incorporated the latest DTF technology, offering customers expanded decoration options. Small batch orders are now possible for unique styles—options that were previously only available for higher quantities.Enhanced Automation: Significant investments in screen process automation and pre-press task automation have streamlined operations, reduced waste, and optimized overall efficiency.Built-In Redundancy: To maintain its industry-leading next-day service, Bolt Printing has implemented redundancies in key processes, ensuring uninterrupted production and delivery.A Family-Run CommitmentAs a family-owned business, Bolt Printing understands the importance of personalized customer care. This expansion reflects not only a dedication to operational excellence but also a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. “Our mission is simple,” says Lana Corsano. “We want you to be our customer for life.”Unique Value in the IndustryUnlike many competitors who focus on one or two aspects, Bolt Printing excels in delivering fast turnarounds, competitive pricing, exceptional quality, and incredible service simultaneously. Customers can trust Bolt Printing for a seamless experience whether they’re ordering for a small event or scaling up for larger company needs.“Our investment in automation, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology allows us to deliver more for our customers without compromising on quality or price,” added Lana Corsano.Why Choose Bolt Printing?Customer-Focused Mission – Lifetime customer commitment remains at the heart of all operations.Technology Meets Service – Latest equipment and processes deliver top-tier results with faster lead times, greater order flexibility, and cost savings.Your Partner in Custom Printing – Trusted by businesses and organizations for personalized solutions that fit their timelines and budgets.With this expansion, Bolt Printing is poised to meet the growing demands of its customers while staying true to its core values of service, speed, and satisfaction.To learn more about Bolt Printing or place an order, visit https://www.boltprinting.com About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing is a family-owned custom printing company that has been serving businesses, organizations, and individuals with premium products and exceptional service. Known for its fast turnarounds, competitive pricing, and meticulous quality, Bolt Printing remains the go-to choice for custom decorated apparel.

