PHYLLIS ELIN SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phyllis Elin, CEO of Knowledge Preservation, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.Phyllis' lifelong passion for learning was inspired by her mother, who instilled in her a love for books and education. That foundation led her to earn a Ph.D. in English Literature, teach at the college level, and ultimately become a leader in Information Governance. With over three decades of experience, she has led groundbreaking initiatives across industries, including higher education, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and the public sector.As CEO of Knowledge Preservation, Phyllis helps organizations manage and protect their critical information assets. Her expertise spans records retention, policy development, technology solutions, and compliance strategies that optimize information governance. She has authored or co-authored four influential books on the subject, earning her a reputation as a thought leader and a featured expert across various news outlets.Her achievements have garnered numerous accolades, including IAOTP's Top CEO of the Year in Knowledge Preservation, Empowered Woman of the Year, and recognition on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. In 2025, she has been named one of the Top 10 Empowering Women Leaders to Follow (CIO Views Magazine) and one of the Most Influential Businesswomen Making a Difference (CIO Views Magazine), among many other distinguished honors.Phyllis will be celebrated for her achievements at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Reflecting on her journey, she credits perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the support of mentors for her success. She remains committed to inspiring future professionals and advancing the field of Information Governance. www.iaotp.com /award-galaFor more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

