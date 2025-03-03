Hisense Hi-PAK Creates Key U.S. Opportunities With Associated Equipment Company Inc. John Michael, Product Manager, Hisense and Luther Clemons, Chairman, Associated Equipment Company, Inc.

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hisense , which achieved a significant milestone with the introduction of its innovative Hi-PAK inverter heat pump packaged systems in the U.S. market, has partnered with Associated Equipment Company, Inc. as one of the first major distributors to place an order for these cutting-edge products. The debut of Hi-PAK in the U.S. and the partnership with Associated Equipment Company, Inc. marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of Hisense HVAC in North America, further solidifying its emerging partnership with Hisense – marking the debut of Hi-PAK in the U.S. HVAC market and setting the stage for the product’s exciting new chapter.Associated Equipment Company, Inc., founded and based in the Southeast, is an established distributor that has played a vital role in the U.S. HVAC market since 1955. The company’s focus on providing reliable, high-quality equipment to contractors and customers in various industries makes this partnership particularly valuable. Their endorsement of Hisense’s Hi-PAK systems signals strong confidence in the brand’s growing presence in the U.S. and sets the stage for future growth in this key market.With SEER2 ratings up to 18.5 and maintaining over 70% heating capacity at 5°F and operating effectively in temperatures as low as -13°F, Hisense’s Hi-PAK inverter heat pump packaged systems offer customizable, high-efficiency solutions for residential and commercial spaces. These units offer flexible installation options, including horizontal and side discharge, and operate in extreme temperatures to ensure year-round comfort.Another selling point of the Hi-PAK systems and a key reason for being selected by Associated Equipment Company, Inc., is their energy efficiency which qualifies them for IRA 25C tax credit eligibility. Customers who purchase Hi-PAK products can benefit from up to $2,000 in federal tax credits, offering a significant incentive for eco-conscious buyers looking to upgrade their climate control systems. This energy-efficient technology not only supports sustainable living but also underscores Hisense’s commitment to delivering high-performance products that align with growing environmental trends.“Our partnership with Associated Equipment Company, Inc. marks a key step as we introduce Hi-PAK to the U.S. market,” said John Clements, Senior Director and Head of Hisense HVAC North America. “We’re excited to bring advanced, energy-efficient climate solutions to U.S. consumers and look forward to a promising future for Hisense HVAC products.”"We selected Hisense because of its outstanding product line up of cold weather variable speed inverter ducted heat pumps, and now we are receiving an 18 SEER2 variable speed inverter line of package heat pumps,” said Luther Clemons, Chairman of the Board of Associated Equipment Company, Inc.. “Our electric utility companies would like to reduce the peaks in their electrical demands and now, with the addition of the innovative package series from Hisense, we can be a real partner in reducing consumers energy cost and supporting our local utilities.”# # #About HisenseHisense, a global leader in HVAC, offers innovative and energy-efficient climate solutions for residential and commercial customers. With a strong commitment to the North American market, our advanced product lineup, including the HD Series ducted solutions, Hi-PRO, Hi-ULTRA, Hi-EDGE, Hi-MULTI and Hi-UNI ductless systems, and Hi-PAK inverter packaged units, ensures superior performance, adaptability, and year-round comfort. As part of the globally recognized Hisense brand, we are dedicated to exceptional customer service and technical support, working exclusively with top-tier distributors to deliver reliable, high-quality products.Media ContactHisense USA PRpress.usa@hisense.comLucy Sunlucy.sun@hisenes.com

