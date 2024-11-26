Hisense PX3-PRO and PL2 Earn Top Honors at Projector Screen Showdown

Hisense PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector Hisense PL2 Single-Laser Projector

Pioneering Ultra Short Throw Technology with Unmatched Innovation and Value

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hisense proudly announces the recognition of its PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector and PL2 Single-Laser Projector as standout performers at the esteemed 2024 Projector Screen Showdown . The PX3-PRO claimed the top spot, while the PL2 secured an impressive third-place finish, reaffirming Hisense’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking innovations across all price points.The Projector Screen Showdown, now in its third year, is a premier annual event where ultra short throw (UST) projectors are rigorously evaluated by a panel of industry experts. This year, six judges—including ISF-certified calibrators and professional reviewers—assessed projectors on key performance metrics such as color accuracy, contrast, black levels, and detail sharpness. Led by Phil Jones, Owner and Lead Reviewer at ProjectorReviews.com, the tests encompassed bright and dark room environments, ensuring a comprehensive analysis of each projector’s capabilities.The PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector emerged as the event’s top performer, receiving the highest overall score and earning the #1 ranking from five of six judges. Priced at $3,499, the PX3-PRO redefines home entertainment with its advanced features, including:• A native contrast ratio exceeding 3,000:1, tripling that of its predecessor.• Enhanced dynamic contrast and superior image processing for stunning visuals.• Exceptional brightness levels that deliver vibrant imagery, even in ambient light.Brian Gluck of ProjectorScreen.com highlighted the PX3-PRO’s industry-leading performance, stating, “As a pioneer in the space, Hisense has always produced top-quality UST projectors that have been considered among the best. This year, it is arguable that they are not just ‘among’ but may actually be ‘the’ best.”The PL2 Single-Laser Projector also garnered acclaim, earning third place overall. The PL2 impressed judges with its smooth, speckle-free visuals and remarkable performance in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR), where it topped four of six SDR categories. The PL2 also ranked second in High Dynamic Range (HDR), demonstrating its ability to deliver premium performance typically associated with higher-priced triple-laser models.These recognition underscored Hisense’s unwavering dedication to advancing home entertainment technology. The PX3-PRO’s innovative TriChroma laser technology and the PL2’s unmatched value set new benchmarks for ultra short throw projectors, offering consumers an unparalleled viewing and gaming experience.For more information on the PX3-PRO, the PL2, and Hisense's premium offerings from Hisense, visit Hisense-usa.com and stay connected by following @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube, and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X.

