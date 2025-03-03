Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,733 in the last 365 days.

SR-6 Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On Sunday, March 2, 2025 at approximately 1:48 pm, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling East on SR-6 near MP 143. There is a sharp turn in the road in this area. The Harley-Davidson went left of center, over a double yellow line and was struck head on by the Ford F-350. The 34-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries reported. Traffic lanes were shut for approximately 2 hours to investigate.

Harley Rider (fatal): Robert Taylor Anderson, Age: 34, From: West Valley, UT

Motorcycle crashed into pickup truck

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SR-6 Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more