SR-6 Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On Sunday, March 2, 2025 at approximately 1:48 pm, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling East on SR-6 near MP 143. There is a sharp turn in the road in this area. The Harley-Davidson went left of center, over a double yellow line and was struck head on by the Ford F-350. The 34-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries reported. Traffic lanes were shut for approximately 2 hours to investigate. Harley Rider (fatal): Robert Taylor Anderson, Age: 34, From: West Valley, UT

