Candace Tranter selected as Top Integrative Energy Healer of the Year by IAOTP

Candace Tranter member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candace Tranter, Integrative Energy Healer, Elite Performance Coach, Breathwork Facilitator and Holistic Transformation Expert, was recently selected as Top Integrative Energy Healer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Tranter has established herself as a leading expert in Integrative Energy Healing and transformation. As the Founder of ZOLE LLC and owner of Supreme Health and Wellness, she is a dynamic, results-driven leader dedicated to helping others achieve true healing and sustainable change.An Integrative Energy Healer and Elite Performance Coach, Ms. Tranter is certified in the Cellular Alignment Technique and is a retired massage therapist of 23 years. She is also a certified Level 3 Qigong instructor and breath facilitator.Her passion lies in identifying and releasing trapped emotional energy within the body—energy that, if left unaddressed, can manifest as physical and emotional pain, ultimately disconnecting individuals from their authentic selves.Using a combination of kinesiology and intuition, she uncovers these energetic blockages and facilitates their release. Specializing in trauma healing, emotional clearing, and personal empowerment, she takes a holistic, integrative approach to harmonize the mind, body, and spirit. Through her work, she guides clients toward deep transformation, allowing them to step into their fullest potential with clarity, freedom, and alignment.Ms. Tranter offers one-on-one sessions as well as couple’s coaching, immersive retreats, workshops, and community experiences—each designed to create deep personal and relational growth.Ms. Tranter’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to emotional release, breathwork, health and wellness, workshop and retreat facilitation, and body balancing.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Tranter she earned her license in massage therapy from the Center of Therapeutic Massage and School and became a Certified Level 3 Qigong instructor from the Supreme Science Qigong Center.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Tranter has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Integrative Energy Healer of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Tranter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Tranter attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, and determination. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.candacetranter.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.