Discover ‘The Green Apple Tree’ by Gene Fackler at London Bookfair 2025

Author Gene Fackler

Join Us at Stand 3E38 to Discover Gene Fackler's Captivating Novel of Innocence and Mystery

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explora Books proudly announces the spotlight on Gene Fackler ’s novel, ‘ The Green Apple Tree ,’ at the upcoming London Bookfair 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at Olympia London. Although Fackler will not be present, his book promises to captivate readers and industry professionals alike.Set against the backdrop of the Texas Hill Country in the summer of 1963, ‘The Green Apple Tree’ introduces three teenage boys as they make their way through the journey of adolescence. Their story connects mischief, local lore, and the weight of innocence lost. As they engage in youthful antics and challenge local authority, one boy's experience marks a turning point that lingers into adulthood.Fast forward to 1986, and we find Thomas Kessler in a bar, awaiting the arrival of his old friend Pete. Now a successful attorney, Pete is haunted by a pair of unsolved murders linked to the mysterious disappearance of Bennett, the third member of their childhood trio. With secrets that could unravel the case, Thomas chooses Pete as his confidant, setting the stage for a gripping exploration of friendship, memory, and unresolved mysteries.Fackler’s narrative brilliantly juxtaposes the carefree days of youth with the weight of adult responsibilities and the shadows of past decisions. His vivid storytelling pulls readers into the heart of a small Texan town, filled with colorful characters and rich history. Readers are transported to a secluded stone house filled with echoes of the past, a dingy Gulf station that offers unexpected revelations, and the towering palisade that guards the town's secrets.As a proud participant at the London Bookfair 2025, Explora Books invites attendees to visit Stand 3E38, where they can discover more about Fackler's work and the nostalgia and mystery that resonate throughout ‘The Green Apple Tree.’ This event serves as a pivotal meeting point for the global publishing community to connect, collaborate, and celebrate creativity.Join us in exploring the many layers of Fackler’s storytelling, and witness how ‘The Green Apple Tree’ captures the essence of growing up and the enduring impact of the past on our present. Don’t miss the chance to engage with this remarkable narrative at this year's premier publishing event.

AUTHOR HIGHLIGHT: The Green Apple Tree by Gene Fackler

