Petawatts is sponsoring the UBC FORMULA ELECTRIC TEAM

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UBC Formula Electric is a multi-disciplinary team of students at University of British Columbia. They develop a high-performance electric race car to showcase sustainability at the International Formula SAE Competition each year. There are over 70 participating students from various disciplines.Beginning March 2025 Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. is contributing to the UBC Formula Electric team as a Bronze Sponsor. Therefore students can build a competitive car and participate at the International Formula SAE Competition, 14-17th May, 2025 at the Michigan Int'l Speedway.The Formula SAE series requires a diverse array of technical abilities forming several subteams, each focusing on building a specific segment of the car. With the complexity of these events, teams have to rely on strong student management and business teams to operate and manage this small organization while racing around the world.Additionally, UBC Formula Electric has a very advanced electrical and battery system, with focus on moving away from off-the-shelf parts. All the work they do requires creative thinking, innovation and strong team spirit. These values and goals are very much in line with the mission of Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. to electrify recreational vehicles and boats of the Okanagan Valley.“We at Petawatts believe in innovation and sustainability and we also advocate life-long learning. There is no better way to support young engineers, project managers, marketeers and other team members than supporting the UBC Formula Electric Team to work together, learn and develop by building a competitive electric race car.” - Attila Molnar, Founder and CEO of Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.“We at UBC Formula Electric are thrilled and deeply appreciative of our partnership with Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. Their unwavering commitment to innovative engineering aligns perfectly with our values here at UBC. With their invaluable support, we are confident in our ability to design and build our most competitive race car to date.” - Jeremy Zhang, Sponsorship Manager at UBC Formula ElectricMore about UBC Formula Electric:Located at Wayne and William White Engineering Design Centre2345 East Mall, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6T 1Z4ContactsWebsite: https://www.ubcformulaelectric.com/ Email: business@ubcformulaelectric.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ubcformulaelectric/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ubcformulaelectric/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ubc-formula-electric/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ubcformulaelectric More Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.:Located at 5000 Silver Star Rd #303, Vernon, BC, Canada V1B 0A9ContactsWebsite: https://petawatts.ca Email: info@petawatts.caFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/petawatts Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@PetawattsAutoMarineRVLtd Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petawatts_ltd/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/petawatts/

