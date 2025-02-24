BlueForce Energy and Petawatts Collaborate to Advance Electrification Solutions Across British Columbia

BlueForce and Petawatts partnership announcement BlueForce Energy logo Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. logo Electro-fitting

Petawatts Auto Marine Ltd. and BlueForce Energy announce entering a strategic agreement to support B.C.’s electrification transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Combining traditions, craftsmanship and cutting edge technology is our passion. We want the following generations to experience a new electric driving and boating lifestyle without fumes and spills.” — Attila Molnar, founder and CEO Petawatts

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petawatts Auto Marine Ltd. (Vernon, B.C.) and BlueForce Energy (Vancouver, B.C.) announce that they are entering a strategic agreement to support B.C.’s electrification transition to electric vehicles (EVs).The transportation sector is responsible for around 25 per cent of Canada's annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to Statistics Canada. This presents a significant barrier to achieving critical climate goals and a need to accelerate adoption of clean transportation solutions in B.C.By joining forces under the “Powered by BlueForce” collaborator program, the two companies will unite the craftsmanship and installation facility of Petawatts and the high-tech electrification solutions of BlueForce Energy, to accelerate their efforts in converting gasoline vehicles into EVs.BlueForce is a trusted leader and supplier in the EV conversion industry, dedicated to powering businesses throughout Canada and the US with electrification solutions to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of electric mobility. The “Powered by BlueForce” program unites cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, marketing expertise, and top-tier manufacturing capabilities into one seamless solution for its collaborators.Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. is championing electro-fitting in the Okanagan Valley, by converting recreational vehicles including boats, RVs and cars. As part of the program, Petawatts will electro-fit a 1990 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat from the original ICE drivetrain into electric.Combining classic design and materials with state of the art electric components offers a clean but stylish outdoors experience. This has led to Pettawatts’ position as a reputable expert of electric conversions, electronic components, RV solar systems, and classic car and boat restoration.“At BlueForce, we believe that clean transportation should be an accessible reality for everyone. Our collaboration with Petawatts isn’t just about advancing technology—it’s about making sustainable mobility the new norm. Together, we are shaping a future where zero-emission vehicles aren’t a luxury, but a standard—offering clean, practical, and affordable solutions for British Columbians.”says Jayde Zhou, Vice President of BlueForce Energy.“Combining traditions, craftsmanship and cutting edge technology is our passion. We want our kids and the following generations to experience a new driving and boating lifestyle without fumes and spills, enjoying their electric recreational vehicles and boats in style.” - says Attila Molnar, CEO and founder of Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.“I am a long time admirer of classic cars and pickup trucks and at the same time I am interested in advanced technologies. I believe that this partnership with BlueForce Energy elevates us into the highest level of innovation and quality in terms of retrofits, classic car and fleet conversions” he added.Collaborators interested in electrification solutions for light motor vehicles, utility vehicles, small-sized commercial vehicles, or classic / vintage cars can get in touch with Petawatts or with BlueForce Energy today.About Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.Petawatts is electro-fitting classic boats, RVs and cars of the Okanagan Valley. They are experts of electric components of boats and RVs, converting all kinds of recreational vehicles into electric. Petawatts is servicing Vernon, Lake County, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and the whole Okanagan Valley as an electric conversion expert. Visit https://petawatts.ca to learn more.About BlueForce Energy SolutionsBlueForce Energy is catalyzing the transition to EVs by offering affordable EV conversions, state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, and battery storage solutions, all with industry-leading speed to market. Visit https://www.blueforceenergy.ca/ to learn more.The Powered by BlueForce Program accelerates EV conversions by building a network of trusted collaborators. BlueForce supplies conversion kits, provides Certified Installer training, and ensures top-tier quality. Collaborators benefit from exclusive discounts, technical support, and marketing partnerships, creating a scalable ecosystem for fleet electrification.

Electric Ford F-250 spotted in Vernon

