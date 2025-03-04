Explora Books Showcases Albert L. Clark’s Novels at London Bookfair 2025

Ancient Destiny Author, Albert L. Clark

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explora Books , a marketing and publishing firm based in Canada, will be attending the London Bookfair 2025 at Olympia London from March 11-13, showcasing the works of distinguished author Albert L. Clark at Stand 3E38. Although Clark himself will not be present, his novels, “ Ancient Destiny ” and “Lightning and Thunder," will take center stage, giving readers a unique view of science fiction, history, and personal reflection.“Ancient Destiny” is a stimulating science fiction novel set in the present day, exploring themes of survival, intelligence, and the power of women in leadership roles. The story follows a team of highly skilled women led by a figurehead captain, Craig, as they face the ultimate existential threat—a massive interstellar object on a collision course with Earth. Drawing on historical mysteries and scientific possibilities, the novel reimagines the lost civilization of Atlantis as a colony of Martians who fled their doomed planet, leaving behind hidden knowledge to help future generations escape a similar fate. With a suspenseful narrative that fuses mythology with advanced technology, “Ancient Destiny” offers a thrilling vision of humanity’s potential to defy extinction.Clark’s other work, “Lightning and Thunder,” is a deeply personal memoir documenting his extraordinary love story with his late wife. Their serendipitous first encounter during a thunderstorm and the miraculous events that shaped their journey together form the foundation of this heartfelt narrative. Clark reflects on their decades-long marriage, the unexplainable coincidences that followed her passing, and the enduring power of love that transcends time. The book honors the enduring bond they shared, highlighting remarkable moments from his distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and civil service.Albert L. Clark is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and civil servant with a remarkable career in military logistics, foreign security assistance, and advanced technology development. His expertise contributed to significant advancements in GPS technology, remotely piloted air vehicles, and various defense systems. Clark's extensive global experiences, from working with U.S. embassies to advising on military strategies, provide a wealth of insight that informs his writing.Explora Books invites literary enthusiasts, publishers, and industry professionals to explore Clark’s works at Stand 3E38. As the London Book Fair brings together the global publishing community, “Ancient Destiny” and “Lightning and Thunder” promise to captivate readers with their unique synthesis of science fiction, history, and deep personal storytelling.For more information on Albert L. Clark’s books, visit Explora Books at the London Bookfair 2025 or contact us for press inquiries at (236) 259-4886.

