Branson Celebrates New Whataburger Location with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
(L-R) Along with many community members, Branson Chamber of Commerce Janet Minor, Whataburger Field Marketing Matt Johnson, Whataburger Operating Partner, Shekara Little, Whataburger Market Leader, Sean Tamiz, Whataguy
It’s such an exciting day, and we’re blessed and fortunate to become a part of the Branson community. We look forward to serving goodness 24/7.”BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Branson officially welcomed its newest restaurant, Whataburger, during a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony held today. Local dignitaries, Whataburger representatives, and enthusiastic community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the beloved Texas-based fast-food chain’s latest location.
— Whataburger Operating Partner, Shekara Little.
Branson’s Mayor, Larry Milton, expressed his excitement about the opening, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Whataburger to Branson. This new restaurant not only adds another dining option for our residents and visitors but also brings new jobs and investment to our city. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
Whataburger, known for its iconic burgers and commitment to quality, is enthusiastic about its new Branson home. “It’s such an exciting day, and we’re blessed and fortunate to become a part of the Branson community. We look forward to serving goodness 24/7,” said Whataburger Operating Partner, Shekara Little.
As part of the grand opening festivities, Whataburger also rewarded the first fans in each of the Drive Thrus and the first in line to order inside, a $600 gift box including, among other things, a coupon for a free Whataburger a week for a year.
10 year old Braxton Tharp was one of those fans, he’s been waiting for 28 hours. “I spent the night and just played football and rode my bike in the parking lot.” He and his buddy slept in a tent.
Shella Sicilia also won the huge gift box. “I have been waiting since 8:15 this morning. I have only been to Whataburger once and I don’t remember what it was like. I’m so excited to have one today!”
Whataburger is now officially open to serve customers in Branson, and the team is eager to greet new and returning fans alike. The new location on Hamburger Hill at Main Street and Highway 65 will offer the full Whataburger menu, including its signature burgers, chicken items, and breakfast offerings.
Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day). Breakfast is served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.
About Whataburger:
Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. The original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and Whataburger prides itself on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in the community. That’s what’s led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served the first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, the once-tiny company has stayed close to its roots while building systemwide revenue of more than $4 billion annually across our their 16-state footprint and over 1,090 restaurants. Even with the exceptional menu, Whataburger knows people make the difference. That’s why Whataburger is among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023.
Contact: Matthew Johnson | Whataburger Field Marketing | 913.210.9147
Robert Yagmin
PSPR
913-908-0028
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.