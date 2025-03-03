RANDALL IAN THAMES SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP CEO AND EXECUTIVE ADVISOR OF THE YEAR

Randall Ian Thames member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randall (Randy) Ian Thames, CEO of Concierge Agency, was recently selected as Top CEO and Executive Advisor of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than three decades of experience in the industry, Randall has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he specializes in executive management, program and organizational consulting, executive and professional search, coaching, career management, business growth, and development.Currently, Randall serves as a CEO & Executive Advisor and Coach, Board Advisor, National Speaker, Deputy Pastor, and Adjunct Faculty at The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School. He is also a Keynote Speaker and Executive Advisor at Savoy, providing strategic guidance to top leaders. As a Concierge Advisor for CEOs & Executive Leaders, he is the CEO of Concierge Agency, offering personalized, bespoke representation for current and aspiring CEOs. His agency manages, advises, develops, and coaches global "Leaders in Life," helping executives maximize their potential. He has led and managed teams in a variety of roles, along with significant profit and loss responsibilities. His first in a series of books will be launched this year focused on leadership and performance.Randall's impressive repertoire of previous roles includes over five years as a Senior Partner at Korn Ferry and more than 11 years as a Partner at Aon. With extensive experience in leadership, consulting, and executive development, he has established himself as a trusted advisor to top executives and organizations worldwide.Before embarking on his current career path, Randall studied Masters coursework in Executive Leadership from Liberty University and a Bachelor's in Communications and Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. He has also attained several prestigious certifications, including ICF Certified Executive Coach, Human Capital Strategist, HCI Certified, and Leadership Management Certified. Additionally, he is a Licensed and Ordained Pastor. Further enhancing his expertise, he holds certifications in Design Thinking and Executive Healthcare Leadership & Management from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.Throughout his illustrious career, Randall Thames has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Randall will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for his selection as Top CEO Executive Advisor of the Year 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Thames for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Randall is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Randall attributes his success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys fitness training and running events, serving a his church, traveling and spending time with his wife, Trina and daughters Maya and Macy along with caring for their pets Nico, Oreo and Simone. In the future, He hopes to inspire others to get into the field.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/randallthames or www.inspiritinstitute.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

